The Venezuelan authorities have declared the German ambassador Daniel Kriener persona non grata over what it called "interference into its internal affairs."Germany's envoy has becomeamid the ongoing escalation of tensions between Caracas and Washington and its allies, supporting a self-proclaimed 'interim president' Juan Guaido, who challenges the rule of elected leader Nicolas Maduro."Venezuela considers its unacceptable that a foreign diplomat ... plays a public role on its territory, which is more," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement explaining its decision.Kriener was granted a period of 48 hours to leave the territory of Venezuela, the statement said.The ambassador's actionsand are considered "hostile and unfriendly," the ministry said, adding that any interference into "matters of exclusive competence of Venezuelan people and authorities" would "not be tolerated."At the same time, Caracas said it is still ready to maintain a "respectful and cooperative relationship with all the governments of Europe"as well as contribute to a "peaceful solution" of the Venezuelan political crisis and foster a dialogue between various Venezuelan political forces.The German Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman confirmed that Kriener was expelled.On Monday, the ambassador, along with other European envoys and diplomats,, who returned to Venezuela from a trip to several Latin American countries.met with the leaders of Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina, and Ecuador in a bid to rally support for his cause. Guaido toured Latin America despite a court-imposed travel ban, which barred him from leaving Venezuela.It is unclear if the German ambassador's actions on Monday prompted Caracas to expel him.Caracas accused them of coming with "conspiratorial purposes" and sent them back upon arrival.Later the same month, Maduro also broke relations with neighboring Columbia and expelled its diplomats as well. The US envoy and his deputy were sent out of Venezuela back in May 2018 after being accused of allegedly conspiring against the government. The move came after Washington denounced Maduro's victory in Venezuela's presidential elections and refused to recognize its results.