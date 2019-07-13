About two years ago, when I was preparing a collection of articles for my recent book in Hebrew (From Deir Yassin to Camp David), I asked the Defense Ministry and IDF Archive for permission to peruse anew documents which regarded the massacre which was committed by the Etzel [Irgun] and Lehi [Stern Gang] in the Arab town Deir Yassin, on the western approaches of Jerusalem, on February 9th 1948. On that day 100-120 of the village residents were killed, most of them children, women and elderly. These documents were open to researchers and the wide public at the beginning of the 21st century and I had quoted from them extensively in the English article "The Historiography of Deir Yassin" which I had published in 2005 in the Tel Aviv University's Journal of Israeli History. I had now asked to peruse them again, but the directors of the archive refused my request. They had no explanation other than the statement: "now the documents are closed".

In the booklet it was claimed that there was no massacre in Deir Yassin and that the story about the massacre is supposedly an Arab fiction, 'part of a collection of fables'.

Levitzeh [Yitzhak Levy] wrote that he had investigated the story at the time, and found that Deir Yassin was a quiet town, which had not participated in the battles of 1948 and that indeed a massacre had been perpetrated there by the Irgun and Lehi. Also Israel Galili, from the heads of the Haganah in 1948 and at the time a senior minister in the Israeli government, complained directly to Eban. Eventually Eban replied that his office had shelved the discussed booklet.

The relevant letters from 1971, which were open for perusal in 2003-2004, were closed to researchers and the wide public by order of the Malmab, and therefore in 2018 I was prohibited from seeing them. As well, most of the "incriminating" material from April 1948, which was written by the Intelligence Service officers and was open in 2003-2004, was closed by the Malmab (by the way, even earlier, since I began to work with 1948 matters from the early 1980's, the Archive of the Defense Ministry and IDF has consistently refused to release for review photographs of the slain of Deir Yassin, which were apparently taken by the Intelligence Service people before they were buried).

The conquering of the town was done with great cruelty. Whole families, women, elderly and small children were killed... Some of the prisoners were taken to detention centers including women and children and cruelly murdered by their captors.

Lehi fighters raped a number of women and murdered them later.

Yet, as transpires from Shezaf's article, the heads of Malmab in their actions hope or hoped that inaccessibility of the Israeli materials, which they had enforced, would cause doubt regarding the work, the conclusions and the very credibility of the researchers - including this writer - in whoever reads their books and articles.

If someone were doing this to Holocaust documents, there would be a cry to the heavens.