© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0

Police in Florida are investigating the suspicious death of a man who appeared to have been attacked by a pack of wild dogs in Lake Placid.Just before noon on July 4, the Highlands County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a body that appeared to be deceased in a wooded area behind a residence in the southeastern section of Highway Park.The body was later identified as 45-year-old Melvin Olds Jr. by the department.believed to be from a pack of dogs. The medical examiner said they could not find any other injuries to the 45-year-old, but an autopsy will still be carried out in order to determine a cause of death.Animal Services and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission units are setting traps in the area in order to catch the canines responsible.Deputies are asking anyone who sees a pack of dogs or any dog that is aggressive in the area to call 863-402-7200.