Croatia

Serbia

Social Media

Flash floods in Belgrade, Serbia on Jun 23rd. Thanks to Milan Balinovac for the report! pic.twitter.com/2ybV988yWg — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) June 25, 2019



Floods in Beograd, Serbia yesterday, June 23rd! Video: Srećko Janićijević / partners @cycloneorhods pic.twitter.com/pbOnoQKY7h — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) June 24, 2019



Sewers under pressure during flash flooding in Novi Beograd, Serbia yesterday, June 23rd! Report: Savski nasip pic.twitter.com/IRbldqlF4k — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) June 24, 2019



Flooding in Novi Beograd, Serbia yesterday, June 23rd! Report: Vremenska.Prognoza pic.twitter.com/MZni5oXs52 — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) June 24, 2019



Parts of Serbia and Croatia were hit by heavy rain on 23 June, 2019, causing flash flooding.In Croatia, the country's civil protection directorate (Ravnateljstvo civilne zaštite) said that rain on 23 June caused flooding in Brod-Posavina county including Slavonski Brod and surrounding areas after rivers broke their banks. Basements of houses were flooded, several roads were blocked and crops and farm land damaged. Fire crews carried out over 60 interventions in the area, pumping water or clearing flood debris.Civil protection also reported flooding in Breznik Našičko, Osijek-Baranja County and in parts of Požega-Slavonia County, where fire crews were called out to flood incidents in Pleternica and Čaglin.Areas of the Serbian capital, Belgrade, saw overQuoting figures from Republic Hydrometeorological Institute of Serbia (RHMZ), local media said that 104mm fell in Borča, 63mm in Bežanijska Kosa and 55mm in Zemun.Other parts of the country also saw heavy rain, in particular Sombor, a city in West Bačka District in the autonomous province of Vojvodina, which recorded 75mm of rain in 24 hours to 23 June, according to WMO figures.