Hidden in the Milky Way

Two remarkable advances in science together sealed the doom of any materialist evolutionary theory. They are the development of computer software, and the discovery that digital code lies at the foundation of life. That's the theme of the new third episode of Science Uprising, " DNA: The Programmer ."You'd have to be pretty insensitive to watch these six minutes through to the end without getting goosebumps, even if the information argument developed by Douglas Axe, Stephen Meyer, and other design theorists is already familiar to you:Atheists Craig Venter and Richard Dawkins are famed scientists who freely agree on the analogy between software and genetic coding.We also know, as Meyer points out, thatTo describe the difficulty of evolving a functional protein, Douglas Axe, the Caltech-trained chemical engineer, draws a striking comparison to seeking out - blindfolded! - a particular atom secreted away somewhere in the Milky Way."So here's the question," asks the masked narrator of Science Uprising: "If our DNA code is more complex than any manmade software, where did it come from? Is it possible it was authored without an author? Programmed without a programmer?" Materialists are forced back to such a conclusion, which common sense, or what Dr. Axe has called "common science," tells us is absurd.The episode also briefly sketches those most precious things in humans experience whose value our culture's reigning materialism would have us deny. There's a lot at stake. Please do consider sharing it widely.