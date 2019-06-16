© Carlos Barria/Reuters

In a new twist that will either douse a million conspiracy theories or ignite twice as many new ones, President Donald Trump has said he's met with officials about UFOs, but also that he doesn't "particularly" believe in them.Speaking to ABC's George Stephanopoulos, Trump revealed that he has been briefed by the military on UFO sightings.Stephanopoulos pressed on, asking Trump if he thought he'd be informed if there was indeed extraterrestrial life out there. "Well, I think my great pilots would know. Our great pilots would know," Trump responded. "They see things a little bit different from the past. So we're going to see. We're watching and you'll be the first to know."Have the Men in Black gotten to Trump? Does the swamp have him? Who knows. Despite the president's disinterest, the US military has been keeping tabs on the skies of late.Just last month, the Pentagon admitted it had "researched and investigated" UFOs under its. Though the AATIP's existence was known about since 2017, Defense Department spokesman Christopher Sherwood revealed that its main focus was investigating UFO phenomena.The AATIP was closed down in 2012 but, according to Sherwood,So you may want to keep your tinfoil hat on - and your eyes on the skies.