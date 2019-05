© National Air and Space Museum/The Smithsonian Institution



The Pentagon has finally uttered the words it always avoided when discussing the possible existence of UFOs - "unidentified aerial phenomena" - and admits that it still investigates reports of them.And while the DOD says it shut down the AATIP in 2012, spokesman Christopher Sherwood acknowledged that the department still investigates claimed sightings of alien spacecraft."The Department of Defense is always concerned about maintaining positive identification of all aircraft in our operating environment, as well as identifying any foreign capability that may be a threat to the homeland," Sherwood said."The department will continue to investigate, through normal procedures, reports of unidentified aircraft encountered by US military aviators in order to ensure defense of the homeland and protection against strategic surprise by our nation's adversaries."John Greenewald Jr. - whose website The Black Vault archives declassified government documents on UFO reports, "Bigfoot" sightings and other subjects - also called the Pentagon's use of the term "unidentified aerial phenomena" unprecedented in its frankness."I'm shocked they said it that way, and the reason is, is they've seemingly worked very hard not to say that," he said.Greenewald said he hopes that the Pentagon will release more information about the AATIP, either by voluntary disclosure or through requests under the federal Freedom of Information Act."But at least we're one step closer to the truth," he said.The existence of the AATIP was revealed in 2017, along with a 33-second DOD video that shows an airborne object being chased by two Navy jets off the coast of San Diego in 2004.At the time, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) took credit for arranging $22 million in annual funding for the AATIP, telling the New York Times that it was "one of the good things I did in my congressional service."Reid's home state of Nevada hosts the top-secret military installation known as "Area 51," long rumored to be the storehouse for an alien craft that crashed in Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947.Reid, through a spokeswoman, declined to comment.