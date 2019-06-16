© Associated Press/Ariel Schalit



TV report says IDF wants to end policy of warning Gaza residents before airstrikes after two days of rocket attacks, but analysts say unlikely ahead of electionsTop generals in the IDF are expected to push for a much stronger response to rocket fire and arson balloons from the Gaza Strip after fresh attacks in recent days, Channel 12 reported Friday.Citing a senior military source, Channel 12's veteran military analyst Roni Daniel said Israel was "on the verge of a serious military campaign," and said"Everything is hanging by a very thin thread and the situation could change dramatically," the source said.However, political analysts noted that it was unlikely that the government would authorize a major military campaign ahead of the elections set for September.The warnings come after a fresh surge in violence, including two nights of rocket attacks and retaliatory air force strikes, and a wave of arson balloons sent into Israel.Several thousand Palestinians gathered along the border for weekly protests, with several hundred taking part in violent riots. Rioters threw explosive devices and rocks at troops and also tried to storm the fence in one place.Three Palestinians briefly breached the fence in one spot before returning to Gaza, Israel Radio reported.Troops responded with tear gas and live fire in some cases. The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said 46 people were wounded.The balloons sparked at least 7 blazes, including two large ones near Kibbutz Nahal Oz and Kibbutz Kfar Aza. Another fire raged in the Be'eri nature reserve. Firefighting teams and local residents managed to extinguish them, the fire service said.Border protests were not held last week due to the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, but resumed Friday, with an estimated 6,500 Palestinians taking part.Since the last major eruption of violence in early May, Hamas has largely acted to contain violent activities at the rallies, but it was not clear whether the terror group intended to continue this policy.Israeli Air Force jets carried out multiple airstrikes in the Strip early Friday, hours after a rocket hit a religious school in southern Israel. The Israeli military said in a statement that fighter jets and other aircraft attacked "several terror targets, including terror infrastructure in military compounds."The strikes came hours after a rocket launched from Gaza slammed into a building housing a religious school, causing damage but no injuries. The rocket, which did not explode, struck the outer face of the yeshiva, sending debris onto the sidewalk. A number of tempered-glass windows were also broken. Most students had gone home for the weekend, but several people were still inside the school at the time.In light of the increased tensions, the Israel Defense Forces on Friday increased the deployment of its Iron Dome missile defense batteries in southern Israel.On early Thursday morning, a rocket launched from Gaza at the southern community of Nirim was intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system.The rocket attacks led to growing calls among politicians for a major military operation, including assassinating leaders of Hamas.No Palestinian group has taken responsibility for the attacks, but the military generally holds Hamas responsible for any violence emanating from the enclave.while Jerusalem has accused Palestinian terror groups of breaching the understandings.UN Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov met with Hamas leadership in Gaza on Friday in a bid to prevent an escalation of violence.The tensions have threatened to undo an unofficial ceasefire brokered after a major flareup in early May in which both sides exchanged the most intense fire in years, leading to the deaths of four Israelis and 29 Gazans.According to Israel's Channel 12 news, last month's agreement includes a Hamas obligation to halt violent incidents along the border fence, maintaining a buffer zone 300 meters (roughly 1,000 feet) from the border; an end to the launching of incendiary balloons at Israeli communities and nighttime clashes between Gazans and security forces; and an end to flotillas trying to break through the maritime border between Gaza and Israel.In return, Israel expanded the fishing zone and agreed to enable United Nations cash-for-work programs, allow medicine and other civil aid to enter the Strip, and open negotiations on matters relating to electricity, crossings, healthcare and funds."The situation will gradually escalate" if the deal is violated, an unnamed Hamas official was quoted as saying by the Kan public broadcaster Thursday. "If the agreement is implemented, the situation will calm down.""We are not trying to undermine what we have achieved, butthe official added."It is only delaying and delaying and doesn't want to carry out the understandings regarding getting the [Qatari] money into Gaza, expanding the fishing zone and allowing dual-purpose materials into the Strip."Al-Akhbar, a Lebanese newspaper linked to Hezbollah, reported Friday that mediators from the UN, Egypt and Qatar have conveyed assurances to Gaza factions that Israel intends to implement the ceasefire's understandings.Judah Ari Gross contributed to this report.