Society's Child
IDF suspends soldier who was filmed setting Palestinian field ablaze
The Times of Israel
Sun, 26 May 2019 23:06 UTC
The IDF has suspended the soldier from his combat unit and the police have opened an investigation into the incident.
"The incident happened when the soldier was on leave, and therefore the matter was passed on to the Israel Police," the IDF said in a statement. "At the same time, the soldier has been suspended from his duties."
According to the Kan public broadcaster, the soldier, who lives in the northern West Bank, had been arrested before joining the army, on charges of firing an air pistol at a Palestinian taxi.
Last week, the B'Tselem rights group released footage of the May 17 incident, in which a man carrying an army-issue Tavor rifle is seen bending down to a field belonging to farmers from the villages of Burin and Asira al-Qibliya, near the Yitzhar settlement, and igniting a brush fire.
Yitzhar and its surrounding outposts are seen as an epicenter of settler violence and have often been linked to attacks on Palestinians and their property, including in Urif last month.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- China considering cutting exports of rare earths as retaliation in trade war
- Vice-president of India: 'We want permanent seat at the UN Security Council'
- Huawei to 'reassess relationship' with FedEx after delivery service diverted packages to US
- Multiple tornadoes and severe storms plague the US from coast to coast
- Huawei files motion to have National Defense Authorization Act declared unconstitutional for 'targeting company without opportunity of rebuttal'
- Best of the Web: George Galloway: My encounter with a Quiet American (and a not so quiet American)
- Merkel says every Jewish institution in German must be guarded by police
- Hero, journalist and human rights advocate: Facts about Assange you might not know
- Iran shattered US 'psyops' and dried up its 'capacity for war,' says head of Iran's Rev Guards
- IDF suspends soldier who was filmed setting Palestinian field ablaze
- Best of the Web: 'Nuclear' option? Xi sends Trump a message - Rare-earth export ban is coming - UPDATE
- 'Rare' fire rainbow seen at New Jersey Shore
- Japan heat wave kills 5 people, hospitalizes nearly 600
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Buy more stuff the sea levels are down - It's a Climate Emergency
- Severe hailstorm rocks Romania
- Best of the Web: Crop catastrophe hits US Midwest: Latest USDA report outlines nightmare food production scenario
- Seriously? Top IDF lawyer tells The Hague to back off, says Israel can probe own alleged war crimes
- Bill and Hillary Clinton delved deeply into Haitian voodoo and black magic ceremonies
- Craven western media outlets ignoring reports that Assange is gravely ill - supporters have no contact
- With Planned Parenthood license in jeopardy, Missouri may become the only state with no abortion clinics
- China considering cutting exports of rare earths as retaliation in trade war
- Vice-president of India: 'We want permanent seat at the UN Security Council'
- Huawei to 'reassess relationship' with FedEx after delivery service diverted packages to US
- Huawei files motion to have National Defense Authorization Act declared unconstitutional for 'targeting company without opportunity of rebuttal'
- Best of the Web: George Galloway: My encounter with a Quiet American (and a not so quiet American)
- Merkel says every Jewish institution in German must be guarded by police
- Iran shattered US 'psyops' and dried up its 'capacity for war,' says head of Iran's Rev Guards
- Best of the Web: 'Nuclear' option? Xi sends Trump a message - Rare-earth export ban is coming - UPDATE
- Seriously? Top IDF lawyer tells The Hague to back off, says Israel can probe own alleged war crimes
- Craven western media outlets ignoring reports that Assange is gravely ill - supporters have no contact
- Venezuela talks will begin in Oslo, but US says focus must be on ousting Maduro
- Ambassador: Palestine won't sell its 'land and rights' for Trump's skewed 'deal of the century'
- Russia's central bank takes steps towards establishing gold-backed cryptocurrency
- 'New' NATO strategy parrots hawkish US posture
- Is China's Belt & Road a decade too late?
- SOTT Focus: NATO 'Deep State' And Israeli Interests Served by Ousting of Austrian Government
- Report: Kissinger, Pompeo & Jared Kushner to attend latest Bilderberg meeting
- Russia slams US attempt to impose 'alternative vision' of Palestine-Israel peace process
- After years of 'regime change' US State Dept to now give Syria $75mn grant to combat 'Iranian disinformation'
- Israel sets appalling new record for number of Palestinian homes demolished in a single day
- Hero, journalist and human rights advocate: Facts about Assange you might not know
- IDF suspends soldier who was filmed setting Palestinian field ablaze
- Best of the Web: Crop catastrophe hits US Midwest: Latest USDA report outlines nightmare food production scenario
- With Planned Parenthood license in jeopardy, Missouri may become the only state with no abortion clinics
- Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferers lose it over Navy airmen with MAGA morale patches
- University of Denver offers 'Problematizing Whiteness' course
- Don't be a drug mule: Japanese man with 246 packets of cocaine in his stomach dies on international flight
- Russian man risks his life to save two girls from raging fire
- Bucking the trend: Arby's says it will NEVER add plant-based meat to its menu
- 4chan's new troll campaign aims to make the hashtag a white supremacist symbol
- Taylor Swift just proved feminism's harm on millennials
- Yoga teacher who disappeared in Hawaii says 'voice' guided her through forest: 'It was so strong'
- No rooftop gardens: French Senate says Notre Dame must be restored as before
- Israeli society's incredible indifference to death and human suffering - except their own
- Study finds that the world is getting increasingly dumber
- "The most destructive breach in history": Hackers use NSA code to bring Baltimore to a grinding halt
- Stop calling identity politics 'divisive' when it is actually 'destructive'
- NYC's schools 'implicit bias' training a 'catalyst for hate and division'
- Another mass stabbing in Japan, two dead and more than 12 injured
- Dallas landmark Ambassador Hotel destroyed in massive blaze
- Bill and Hillary Clinton delved deeply into Haitian voodoo and black magic ceremonies
- Declassified documents show how Israel made sure expelled Arabs would never be able to return to their villages
- 'Giants On Record': Author Hugh Newman explores the hidden history
- New evidence uncovered for Roman conquest of Scotland
- Ancient America: Oral history of tribe confirmed, area hit by 5 tsunamis over last 2,700 years
- Dionysus returns to Rome: Archeologists stumble on 2,000-year-old marble head near remains of ancient Roman Forum
- Archeologists uncover more of Egypt's oldest fortress
- Is key to indecipherable Pictish stones to be found in ancient Tibetan symbols?
- The compiler: Computing's hidden hero and the woman who created it
- The Origins of the Deep State in North America Part III
- Jade Helm and its repercussions
- Medieval peasants lived on a diet of meat, vegetables and cheese
- Earliest evidence of cooking and eating of starch found in South African cave
- How the CIA used modern art during the cultural Cold War
- The English word that hasn't changed its sound or meaning for 8,000 years
- Farmer stumbles upon ancient burial site containing elite tribal remains in Russia
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Forgotten Ideals: Christianity and the Foundation of Western Civilization
- Found: Glass fallout from the atomic bombing of Hiroshima
- Did Israel Kill the Kennedys?
- Ancient Romans used molten iron to repair their streets
- Could 'soil-free farms' be the solution to the planet's soil crisis?
- China unveils high speed maglev train prototype, roll out planned for 2021
- Exoplanet found in the 'Neptunian Desert'
- SpaceX satellites could blight the night sky, warn astronomers
- Russia will show off its war machines at upcoming defense expo
- Welcome to the Anthropocene epoch: Scientists declare Earth has entered the 'Age of Man'
- Your iPhone's secret life: While you snooze, apps are beaming out personal information to data guzzlers
- Scientists caught 'adjusting' sea level data to create false impression of rising oceans
- Gender performance varies with temperature says new study
- Trace amounts of extraterrestrial organic matter detected in South African mountain range
- Scientists uncover a trove of genes that behave differently in humans
- Caught on video: Russia's Soyuz rocket HIT BY LIGHTNING during launch - still completed mission
- Jupiter's magnetic field is changing
- Spiral galaxy, Messier 90, is heading our way
- The Present Phase of Stagnation in the Foundations of Physics Is Not Normal
- The geometry of an artificial atom's electron determined for the first time
- Cannabis may have originated in the Tibetan Plateau 28 million years ago
- Chimpanzees seen smashing and eating tortoises for the first time
- Oldest meteorite collection on Earth found in the Atacama Desert
- Asteroid set for close pass this weekend - 1999 KW4 is so large it has its own moon
- Multiple tornadoes and severe storms plague the US from coast to coast
- 'Rare' fire rainbow seen at New Jersey Shore
- Japan heat wave kills 5 people, hospitalizes nearly 600
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Buy more stuff the sea levels are down - It's a Climate Emergency
- Severe hailstorm rocks Romania
- Mountain lion attacks boy at Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve, California
- Deadly floods in China after torrential rain - 7 dead, 200,000 affected
- Huge early snow storm dumps 2 feet in 72 hours at Australian ski resorts
- Canberra shivers through coldest May day in 19 years
- 'Nuclear Coffin' is leaking waste into the Pacific
- Still snowing in Baja California, Mexico
- Late May snow whites out summit of Mount Washington, New Hampshire
- Heavy snow falls in the Alps at end of May - up to a foot in 72 hours, with more forecast
- Footage shows aftermath of deadly El Reno, Oklahoma tornado
- It snowed at the Grand Canyon on Memorial Day
- Hailstorm devastates north Kashmir's apple orchards
- Lake Erie water levels 30 inches above average
- May snow tornado intensifies in few seconds in a Canadian town
- Heavy rain floods Bucharest, Romania
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Climate turns 180 degrees as continental rains & cold increase
- Meteor fireball captured over northern Germany
- Meteor fireball flies over La Aparecida, Spain
- Meteor fireball lights up Queensland sky in Australia
- Meteor fireball lights up Northern New Zealand's sky
- Meteor fireball detonates over Australia's Northern Territory, turns night into day
- Meteor fireball sails over southern Wales, UK
- Spectacular light show as meteor fireball lights up south-eastern Australia
- Home surveillance camera captures exploding meteor as it lights up sky in Seattle, Washington
- Meteor fireball seen over north-central and east Texas
- Powerful, mysterious explosion heard in Grand'Anse, Haiti likely a meteorite
- Mysterious, loud cannon-like boom heard in western Nebraska town
- Meteor fireball flies over Switzerland, Austria, Slovenia, Germany, Italy and France
- Meteor fireball captured flying over central eastern Brazil
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over Katingan Regency, Indonesia
- 'Brilliant' meteor fireball seen flashing across skies of Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Indiana
- Loud boom heard in Kingman, Arizona possible meteor strike
- Bright meteor fireball reported over Mato Grosso, Brazil
- Bright meteor fireball lights up the skies from Wales to France and is recorded on multiple sky cameras
- Falling meteor fireball captured on dashcam in Pretoria, South Africa
- Houses rocked after 'unexplained big boom' in southeast suburb of Queensland
- Bye-bye superbugs? Scientists discover compound toxic to antibiotic resistant bacteria
- Poster girl for the meat-free revolution, Virpi Mikkonen: 'My vegan diet brought on early menopause'
- Those 'healthy' plant-based protein smoothies are full of glyphosate...and that includes the organics!
- Asthma and crystals: Scientists solve a century-old mystery that could treat airway inflammation
- New study links Roundup weed killer to liver damage
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #16 - 2 Billion Rea$ons to Avoid Glyphosate
- 5G danger: Hundreds of respected scientists sound alarm about health effects of 5G networks going up nationwide
- Study shows CBD reduces cravings and anxiety in recovering heroin abusers
- Child endangerment: Belgian legal opinion declares imposition of vegan diets on children is unethical; may lead to changes in law
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #15 - The Dangers of 5G & WiFi - With Scott Ogrin of Scottie's Tech.Info
- Flashback: Sen. Rand Paul condemns mandatory vaccines: We should not give up our liberty for a 'false sense of security'
- Vaccination: Do your own research, exercise due diligence and reserve judgment - Part 2
- Take a deep breath... air pollution may damage 'every organ in the body'
- FDA recalls tattoo inks due to possible bacteria contamination
- More than 500 people in southern Pakistan test positive for HIV, local officials blame 'rogue doctor'
- Coca-Cola had 'substantial say' on obesity research it sponsored at USC, report finds
- French health watchdog: LED lighting can damage eye's retina and disturb sleep
- In India, vegetarianism is a tool of oppression
- Children and EMFs: What you need to know
- Bayer to pay $2 billion to couple claiming Roundup caused their cancer
- The vagus nerve is the key to well-being
- Jordan Peterson: Jesus was the only Christian but Catholicism is 'as sane as people can get'
- New neurons form in the brain into the tenth decade of life
- Atheist philosopher thinks it's reasonable to argue against reason
- Dim future? IQ rates are mysteriously declining throughout much of the developed world
- Actor John Cleese talks to reincarnation researcher Dr Jim Tucker about children's past life memories
- Free will is real - you make choices, even if your atoms don't
- Common defense mechanisms and what their use says about our personal development
- Religious couples tend to have happier marriages
- Study shows students learn better when they take handwritten notes
- Are people using YouTubers in place of having real relationships?
- Scientists learn that six in ten grieving people 'see or hear dead loved ones'
- SOTT Focus: As Above, So Below?
- Perils of grumpiness: Older adults prone to anger more likely to have high levels of inflammation leading to chronic diseases
- Shooting the messenger: Why we take a dim view of the bearers of bad news
- Aaron and Gabor Maté on the societal illusions and disillusionment of Trump and Russiagate
- Insights from nature
- Genius comes in different shapes at different ages
- The dark side of meditation retreats
- Longer exhalations: An easy way to hack your vagus nerve
- 'Wow, what is that?' Navy pilots report Unexplained Flying Objects
- 'Look at it fly!': Navy pilots report seeing UFOs
- The Paranormal Roots of the Pentagon's UFO Program
- Famed UFO researcher, Stanton Friedman, dead at 84
- Churches combine forces in Rome to learn best exorcism practices because of rise in possession cases
- UFO researcher claims there's an underwater alien base under the Great Lakes
- Best of the Web: What The Hell Is Going On With UFOs And The Department Of Defense?
- 'Yeti' footprint photographed near Nepal Base Camp, says Indian Army
- 'UFO falls from sky' against double rainbow after being 'struck by lightning'
- Secret US aircraft or UFO? San Antonio woman films mysterious 'craft' flying over neighborhood
- Best of the Web: UK police: 'Drone' that shut down Gatwick Airport for days last December 'could see what was happening on runways, was eavesdropping on radio communications'
- From AAWSAP to AATIP: How the Pentagon's UFO program changed names, and focus
- Best of the Web: 26 electricity poles in a row collapse on a street in Seattle for no apparent reason
- Russia's paranormal soldiers and military dolphin telepathy revealed by defense ministry magazine
- Michigan couple says they caught a ghost on camera after finding scratches on baby's face
- Drone films site of mysterious death of Russian hikers 60 years ago as probe reopened
- Helicopter pilot sees UFO through his night vision goggles over Las Vegas
- Oldest pyramid on Earth is hidden in Antarctica, claims researcher
- DNA testing needed to help identify mystery animal that attacked and killed North Carolina teacher
- Australian police post video of strange light emerging from thunderstorm
- Hillary refers to herself 106 times during high school graduation speech
- Bolton announces 7 new wars in honor of Memorial Day
- 'Hot podium guy for PM': Twitter hails unlikely successor to Theresa May
- New York Times wins Pulitzer for publishing blatant lies
- Satire: Facebook claims party celebrating Candace Owens's suspension was 'honest mistake'
- "Only we are allowed to spy on people" says Google
- 'Trump, Russia, possible collusion' - fake news pundits' hysteria set to music
- No dairy projectiles: Cops ask McDonald's to halt milkshake sales while Farage is in town
- Puppy-loving president of Turkmenistan gifts military with delightful dogs
- In celebration of Russia's taste for speed and legendary bad roads, 'tractor racing' poised to become 'new national sport'
- Grand Theft Ursus: Cheeky bear leaves Russian hunters without food
- Confusion: Biden says 'Margaret Thatcher' called him with concerns about Trump
- Twitter has 'whale of a time' over the Russian 'spy whale'
- Be scared, be very scared! Whales, crickets, and other fearsome Russian doomsday weapons
- Transgender man wins first place in cooking contest
- SOTT Focus: Kremlin Fifth-Column Plot to Make Putin Look Short Revealed!
- Gorillas pose with anti-poaching rangers in truly lovely selfies
- Legal analysts have completed their official count of how many pages are in the Mueller report
- CNN blames ratings slump on lack of news stories they like reporting on
- Man rushed to hospital after hearing slightly differing viewpoint
Quote of the Day
Hierarchies make some people dependent on others, blame the dependent for their dependency, and then use that dependency as a justification for further exercise of authority.
Recent Comments
Of course, in this bar, people are very enthusiastic to see Italy taking a leadership role in "criticising" the EU bureaucratic political...
What country on earth (other than Saudi Arabia) would agree to a deal cooked up by the US and Israel?
Realistically, those aren't crops that people are eating (okay they are 'base materials' for a lot of shitty foods which do provide a lot of...
The author has no idea what he/or it is talking about. I'm a man and I can have a "biological clock" if I want to. I get cramps somedays! He...
Aside from the only reason Israel gets away with murder is because it has the US to back it up.
Comment: Disciplining a soldier for an act of violence against the Palestinians is a rare occurrence for Israel. More typically they are given a slap on the wrist and often are actually lauded for their service to the psychopathic state: