© Reuters / Amir Cohen

Israeli soldiers shot a handcuffed and blindfolded Palestinian teenager who was attempting to flee after being detained for suspected stone-throwing in the West Bank on Thursday.A witness told Haaretz news agency that the boy is 15 years old.Video taken at the scene shows Israeli soldiers clashing with a group of Palestinians as they attempted to help the wounded teen.A spokesperson for the Israeli military said in a statement there had been "massive stone-throwing" near military forces and civilians and confirmed the incident with the teen "who tried to flee after his arrest" and who was "shot in the lower body." The statement said the incident will be investigated.