While several weather forecasts did predict snowfall in Southern Alberta this week, even Albertans have been surprised at how quickly the weather has turned, after experiencing sunny weather and temperatures of 22ºC in Calgary just a few short days ago. A snowfall warning for Banff National Park, Kananaskis and Canmore was issued by Environment Canada yesterday afternoon, and predicted upwards of 10 centimetres of snow in some areas.
O Canada 🇨🇦#ABWX pic.twitter.com/sLvWIidcYl— Travis Currah (@Travis_Currah) June 7, 2019
It is annoying and frustrating for residents of southwestern Alberta that the summer is refusing to officially arrive, as the arrival of snow this morning led to poor highway conditions and travel disruptions. Environment Canada also warned that the heavy, wet snow may cause tree branches to break and will likely have a significant impact on anybody planning to travel through the area this weekend.
Although it is not an ideal situation for people trapped in the area, and snow in June is definitely not very 'summery', the photos and videos that have surfaced on Twitter this morning are undeniably beautiful.
While the photographs are pretty crazy, the videos are even more so! In several of the videos shared on Twitter by Canadians in the area, you would be forgiven for thinking it was the middle of winter!
Roads rapidly becoming treacherous around Canmore as HUGE flakes are falling at incredible rates. Leafed out trees may sustain damage soon #abstorm 1043AM #abroads @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/uCTuQJjjIo— Kyle Brittain (@KyleTWN) June 7, 2019
Check out the snow at @SunshineVillage near #Banff #abstorm June skiing anyone?? pic.twitter.com/69At7RHHRe— Brandon Houck (@HouckisPokise) June 7, 2019
Friday June 7, 2019— Derrick Snowdy (@jdsnowdy) June 7, 2019
4" and still snowing at my parents house. #Alberta pic.twitter.com/cbrDydrQTt
How is your summer going?— Scott From Scotland (@ScottDuncanWX) June 7, 2019
Right now in Banff, Alberta. #ABStorm #snow #itsamazingoutthere pic.twitter.com/CJr22NURsu
Oh my... Linda Benner took this photo 35 km northwest of Cochrane and says the snow is still coming down heavy. 😲 #ABstorm #Alberta @glbenner pic.twitter.com/bGQ3qyiSmE— Tiffany Lizée (@TiffanyGlobal) June 7, 2019
Snow in June. Because Calgary.#abstorm #yycweather #nwcalgary pic.twitter.com/Umy2vmPNax— Dave White (@CBCDaveWhite) June 7, 2019
Summer #snow in slow motion. #ABStorm— Scott From Scotland (@ScottDuncanWX) June 7, 2019
Banff, Alberta (1400 m) right now. pic.twitter.com/gynqyyZdAx