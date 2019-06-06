© Reuters / Ritzau Scanpix



Denmark's prime minister has resigned after his conservative coalition was defeated by the left-wing opposition in a general election. The victorious Social Democrats have promised a tougher migration policy.Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen announced his resignation on Thursday, leaving the center-left Social Democrats to try to form a minority government. Led by Mette Frederiksen, the Social Democrats won nearly 26% of the vote, giving them 48 seats in parliament. In total, the "red bloc" coalition consisting of the Social Democrats, the Social Liberals, the Socialist People's Party and the Red-Green Alliance now control a combined 91 of the 179 seats in the legislature, securing a parliamentary majority.Rasmussen's coalition was left badly battered after the populist Danish People's Party's vote share nosedived to 8.7%, down from 21.1% in 2015. The defeat was a major blow to Rasmussen's Liberal Party, which has been in power for 14 of the last 18 years."They have a track record that is very pro-social welfare, and that's what most Danish voters count on," Bijan Tavassoli, a member of Germany's Die Linke, told RT.Voter concerns over uncontrolled migration was a key issue in last month's European Parliament elections, in which many right-wing and populist parties across the bloc beat out their more immigration-friendly opponents.