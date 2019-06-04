national factory activity

New orders for U.S.-made goods fell in April and shipments dropped by the most in two years, indicating continuing weakness in manufacturing activity that could hurt the broader economy.The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday added to, construction and equipment outlays in April in suggesting thatafter a temporary boost from trade, inventories and defense spending in the first quarter.Some economists believe the dimming economic outlook, whichThe U.S. central bank early this year suspended its three-year rate hiking campaign.Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday the central bank was closely monitoring the implications of the trade tensions on the economy and would "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion.""Powell may have opened the door a crack wider to the possibility that the Fed will ratify one or two of the rate cuts the markets have discounted this year," said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at MUFG in New York.Factory goods orders declined 0.8%, pulled down by softening demand for transportation equipment, computers and electronic orders, and primary metals. Orders increased 1.3% in March.Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders would fall 0.9% in April. Factory orders rose 1.6% compared to April 2018.while working off stockpiles of unsold goods in warehouses.The sector could see more disruptions to the supply chain after President Donaldin a bid to stem the tide of illegal immigration across the U.S.-Mexican border. The tariff would start at 5% on June 10.Manufacturers are still digesting the White House's decision in early May to slap additional tariffs of up to 25% on $200 billion of Chinese goods, which prompted retaliation by Beijing., could keep manufacturing on the backfoot. A survey on Monday showed a measure of, with manufacturers worried mostly about the trade tensions."We expect further bumps along the road for manufacturing aspose headwinds," said Stephen Ciccarella, a senior economist at Moody's Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania.Stocks on Wall Street were trading higher, boosted by Powell's comments. The dollar rose marginally against a basket of currencies, while U.S. Treasury prices fell.Inventories at factories rose 0.3% in April. The stock of unsold goods has increased in seven of the last eight months., after rising 0.2% in March.The inventories-to-shipments ratio increased to 1.37 from 1.36 in March. Pointing to further weakness in manufacturing activity, unfilled orders at factories slipped 0.1% in April, reversing March's 0.1% rise.The Atlanta Federal Reserve is forecasting GDP rising at a 1.3% annualized rate in the second quarter. The economy grew at a 3.1% rate in the January-March period.In April, orders for computers and electronic products fell 0.5%, while those for primary metals dropped 1.1%. Machinery orders rose 0.3%. Orders for electrical equipment, appliances and components increased 0.9%.The Commerce Department also said April orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, which are seen as a measure of business spending plans on equipment, declined 1.0% instead of the 0.9% drop reported last month.Orders for these so-called core capital goods rose 0.3% in March. Shipments of core capital goods, which are used to calculate business equipment spending in the gross domestic product report, were unchanged as previously reported.Core capital goods shipments fell 0.6% in March. Business spending on equipment contracted in the first quarter for the first time in three years."It is likely that real equipment spending will decline again in the second quarter," said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.