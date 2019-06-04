Puppet Masters
Greece interested in buying Russian LNG - Adviser to Greek PM
Tue, 04 Jun 2019 12:08 UTC
"This year was more productive in terms of the economic relations between Russia and Greece. Maritime, shipping as well as steel industry and energy agreements were reached... Greece is currently at the economic growth phase after a long crisis, and the use of Russian energy resources, including gas, will be the factor of development. I see great prospects in the development of a gas network, in Russian gas deliveries to Greece," Velanis said ahead of the Greek delegation's arrival at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Velanis noted that private players in Greece's steel industry and electricity production were interested in signing direct contracts with Russian gas suppliers, including energy giant Gazprom.
"There is a place for Russian LNG in Greece. It needs small-scale shipments of gas to places where it cannot be transported by pipelines - to islands and mountainous areas, where it is impossible or unprofitable to lay a pipeline," Velanis added.
SPIEF is an annual Russian business event held in St. Petersburg since 1997. This year the forum will take place from June 6-8 at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Centre. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the official media partner of the forum.
History shows that there is nothing so easy to enslave and nothing so hard to emancipate as ignorance, hence it becomes the double enemy of civilization. By its servility it is the prey of tyranny, and by its credulity it is the foe of enlightenment.
HA! The time to buy bitcoin was from November until April , after which it spiked up. It's the selling season now, not the buying one. It's...
trump tells uk pm the us is ready for substantial trade deal... hmm, nice for him/us. but apparently fewer and fewer are willing to make "deals"...
It'll only hurt for aa little while. Well I'm old and a little while may be all it takes to do me in
Monitor Fukushima, you fools.
Whilst watching all the childish squeamy middle class hoo hah demos about "He said pussy!" on RT today, it occurred to me that perhaps the real...
Comment: And China has been working with Greece via one its main ports at Piraeus since 2009. So it seems slowly but surely many in Europe are making their move towards partnerships with the rising powers, despite threats from some in the West: