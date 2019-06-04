© ERIN SCHAFF, STF / NYT



Donald Trump has boasted about shipments of "freedom and opportunity" - now in liquid rather than aerial form - as Washington continues to persuade its allies halfway across the globe to buy its overpriced liquefied natural gas."The first shipment of LNG has just left the Cameron LNG Export Facility in Louisiana," Trump tweeted.Trump unironically branded LNG exports as true harbingers of freedom, as Washington struggles to capture the European market through demonizing its competitor, Moscow. Russia's EU partners, especially Germany, however, have refused to bow to the pressure, arguing that Russian pipeline supplies are much more economically feasible.China, which also got a taste of the "freedom gas," was the third largest importer, but that might soon change as cheaper Russian gas is about to start flowing through Gazprom's Power of Siberia pipeline by the end of the year.