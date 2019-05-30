SD Association. Bluetooth SIG, WiFi Alliance and JEDEC.
After the SD Association removed Huawei from its list of members last week, effectively preventing the use of SD and microSD cards on the Chinese giant's products. Now the association has retraced its steps, re-entering Huawei on the list, without however issuing any official communication on the matter.
This change should solve at least one of Huawei's problems with developing new smartphones - the company should now be able to use microSD cards and SD cards on its upcoming phones and laptops if it wants to.
The same also applies to Bluetooth SIG, JEDEC (USB) and the WiFi Alliance, which, after removing Huawei references, reinstated the Chinese company among its members. Therefore avoided the difficulties that would have arisen from the impossibility of using these fundamental technologies in Huawei smartphones.
Now, however, Huawei has been brought back into the heat by the various organizational groups and will continue to be able to influence technology development. However, it can be a narrow consolation if the other violations remain, such as ARM, Intel and Google.
New Kirin chipsets
Despite the interruption of relations with ARM, a company that develops the design of the technology behind all smartphone chipsets, Huawei is preparing to present a new product made by HiSilicon. Missing confirmations on which will be the protagonist of the announcement.
The Chinese company could present the new mid-range HiSilicon Kirin 720 chipset, with a 10-nanometer manufacturing process, a direct evolution of the Kirin 710 which equips numerous Huawei / HONOR devices. An NPU (Neural Processing Unit) could be inserted to improve the functions of artificial intelligence and machine learning, a solution already present in premium products.
Instead, HiSilicon Kirin 985 could be the new arrival, a solution destined to continue the development of 7-nanometer technology. The chipset should be used for the realization of the Mate 30 line, coming in the autumn and could introduce some news, since it is the flagship product of Huawei.
Huawei takes legal action against the US government
After carefully evaluating the situation, Huawei released an official statement on the matter this morning by voice of its Chief Legal Officer Song Liuping. The telecommunications giant confirms that it initiated a legal action against the US government on March 6 in connection with Section 899 of the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act, which effectively excluded Huawei from companies that could install telecommunications equipment in the US.
According to Song, this is a summary judgment, a "trial by law" prohibited by the United States Constitution itself. The lawyer briefly summarizes the situation:
Huawei has therefore initiated legal action asking the US court to declare parts of Section 899 unconstitutional. Song goes on to say that the US government's decision affects over three billion consumers in over 170 countries, putting more than 1,200 American companies at risk and tens of thousands of jobs in the US." AS YOU KNOW, POLITICIANS IN THE UNITED STATES ARE USING THE STRENGTH OF AN ENTIRE NATION TO PREVAIL OVER A PRIVATE COMPANY. THEY ARE USING ALL THE TOOLS IN THEIR POSSESSION, INCLUDING LEGISLATIVE, ADMINISTRATIVE AND DIPLOMATIC CHANNELS. THEY WANT TO SHUT US OUT OF THE BUSINESS.
IT IS NOT NORMAL, IT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN IN HISTORY. THE FACT IS THAT THE US GOVERNMENT HAS PROVIDED NO EVIDENCE THAT HUAWEI IS A SECURITY RISK. NO GUN, NO SMOKE. ONLY SPECULATION. AND CONGRESS TURNED SECTION 899 OF 2019 NDAA INTO LAW, PRESUMING GUILT, NOT INNOCENCE. "
The first hearing for the cause initiated by Huawei is set for September 19, but it is likely that before that date the situation will undergo further developments." ... WE BELIEVE THAT AMERICAN POLITICIANS ARE USING CYBER SECURITY AS AN EXCUSE TO GET PUBLIC SUPPORT FOR ACTIONS THAT ARE DESIGNED TO ACHIEVE OTHER GOALS. THESE ACTIONS DO NOTHING TO MAKE THE NETWORKS SAFER. THEY CARRY A FALSE SENSE OF SECURITY, AND DISTRACT ATTENTION FROM THE REAL CHALLENGES WE ARE FACING. "
