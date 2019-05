New Kirin chipsets

Huawei takes legal action against the US government

" AS YOU KNOW, POLITICIANS IN THE UNITED STATES ARE USING THE STRENGTH OF AN ENTIRE NATION TO PREVAIL OVER A PRIVATE COMPANY. THEY ARE USING ALL THE TOOLS IN THEIR POSSESSION, INCLUDING LEGISLATIVE, ADMINISTRATIVE AND DIPLOMATIC CHANNELS. THEY WANT TO SHUT US OUT OF THE BUSINESS.



IT IS NOT NORMAL, IT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN IN HISTORY. THE FACT IS THAT THE US GOVERNMENT HAS PROVIDED NO EVIDENCE THAT HUAWEI IS A SECURITY RISK. NO GUN, NO SMOKE. ONLY SPECULATION. AND CONGRESS TURNED SECTION 899 OF 2019 NDAA INTO LAW, PRESUMING GUILT, NOT INNOCENCE. "

" ... WE BELIEVE THAT AMERICAN POLITICIANS ARE USING CYBER SECURITY AS AN EXCUSE TO GET PUBLIC SUPPORT FOR ACTIONS THAT ARE DESIGNED TO ACHIEVE OTHER GOALS. THESE ACTIONS DO NOTHING TO MAKE THE NETWORKS SAFER. THEY CARRY A FALSE SENSE OF SECURITY, AND DISTRACT ATTENTION FROM THE REAL CHALLENGES WE ARE FACING. "

The case related to the executive order with which the Trump administration prevented American companies from having commercial relations with Huawei continues to evolve very quickly. For its part, the Chinese company proceeds on its way and is officially heard from the voice of its lawyers.SD Association. Bluetooth SIG, WiFi Alliance and JEDEC.The same also applies to Bluetooth SIG JEDEC (USB) and the WiFi Alliance , which, after removing Huawei references, reinstated the Chinese company among its members. Therefore avoided the difficulties that would have arisen from the impossibility of using these fundamental technologies in Huawei smartphones.Now, however, Huawei has been brought back into the heat by the various organizational groups and will continue to be able to influence technology development.Despite the interruption of relations with ARM, a company that develops the design of the technology behind all smartphone chipsets, Huawei is preparing to present a new product made by HiSilicon. Missing confirmations on which will be the protagonist of the announcement.The Chinese company could present the new mid-range HiSilicon Kirin 720 chipset, with a 10-nanometer manufacturing process, a direct evolution of the Kirin 710 which equips numerous Huawei / HONOR devices. An NPU (Neural Processing Unit) could be inserted to improve the functions of artificial intelligence and machine learning, a solution already present in premium products.Instead, HiSilicon Kirin 985 could be the new arrival, a solution destined to continue the development of 7-nanometer technology. The chipset should be used for the realization of the Mate 30 line, coming in the autumn and could introduce some news, since it is the flagship product of Huawei.After carefully evaluating the situation, Huawei released an official statement on the matter this morning by voice of its Chief Legal Officer Song Liuping. The telecommunications giant confirms that it initiated a legal action against the US government on March 6 in connection with Section 899 of the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act, which effectively excluded Huawei from companies that could install telecommunications equipment in the US.According to Song, this is a summary judgment, a "trial by law" prohibited by the United States Constitution itself. The lawyer briefly summarizes the situation:Huawei has therefore initiated legal action asking the US court to declare parts of Section 899 unconstitutional. Song goes on to say thatThe first hearing for the cause initiated by Huawei is set for September 19, but it is likely that before that date the situation will undergo further developments.