Are the consequences of Google complying with the US' Huawei ban as serious as they are made out to be? While some claim the move spells the end of the Chinese tech giant, they say they have only begun to fight.Looking at the coverage following Google's bombshell decision to suspend one of Android's largest distributors, one would get the impression that things are very bleak indeed.For instance, the concrete affects the ban will have on users are perhaps not quite as serious as portrayed. Phones already operating with the Google services will continue to be able to use them, they will even be able to continue to update the apps. Google Play Protect which identifies and removes malware, will also continue to function. These apps will work up to and including the current generation P30 devices.That is not to say that the move isn't serious. The Huawei Mate 30, slated for October release, will be the first affected by the ban, losing access to Google mobile services like YouTube, Google Maps and Chrome. The phones will still have access to the open source version of Android software, but that would mean a potentially year long lag on OS updates, and without the expectant bells and whistles of Google services.That is, if Huawei decides it wants to keep running with the exclusive services... all signs seem to indicate that they will instead chose to create their own. Huawei's consumer division head Richard Yu says their own OS, with Android app compatibility, has already been in development since 2012, and could be ready this year. They are already offering simple tools for developers to tweak their apps for compatibility with Huawei phones, offering app makers access into their massive market.So why are people sounding the alarm bells?