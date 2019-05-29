© Global Look Press / Geisler-Fotopres / Christoph Hardt

China's telecom giant Huawei has hit back at the U.S. ban by filing a motion on Tuesday to ask the court to declare a law which places bans on the company equipment "unconstitutional."The 2019 National Defense Authorization Act, enacted last summer, has directly and permanently targeted Huawei "without opportunity for rebuttal or escape," Song Liuping, Huawei's chief legal officer said in a statement issued on Monday."The law provides Huawei with no opportunity to rebut the accusations, to present evidence in its defense, or to avail itself of other procedures that impartial adjudicators provide to ensure a fair search for the truth," Liu said. "The ban is a quintessential bill of attainder and a violation of due process."