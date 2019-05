Radical solution

We urgently need a new approach to farming that protects and restores our soils, eliminates waste, enhances the natural world and gives everyone their fair share of nutritious food.

Soil-free farms could help take some of the pressure off traditional agricultural systems while we instigate a much needed step-change in farming policy.Natural soil erosion is being accelerated by deforestation, mining, urban sprawl and - ironically - the intensive agriculture that simply couldn't function without it.The increasingly extreme heatwaves, droughts, floods and storms that come with climate breakdown only make matters worse - damaging crops, ruining livelihoods and sending food prices soaring around the world.At the same time, our population is growing - estimated to reach 10 billion people by 2050, when the UN fears we'll be eking an existence out of just 10 percent of the soil we have now.At the University of Sheffield, we're pioneering a radical solution that could buy us some time. Our new Institute for Sustainable Food has launched a soil-free urban farm, where scientists are growing food from foam.The potential of this low-cost system has already been demonstrated with an initiative - led by Grantham Centre Director Professor Tony Ryan in collaboration with Professor Duncan Cameron - to install hydroponics systems made from used mattresses at a refugee camp in Jordan , where planting straight into the soil isn't allowed.In Sheffield, we're putting our research into practice again to provide fresh fruit and vegetables for our local community, as well as training for local unemployed or low-skilled workers and an educational environment for schools.To get there requires science and innovation - but, most importantly, a step-change in policy and public attitudes.The Institute for Sustainable Food will produce groundbreaking research to form an evidence base for a better agricultural system, bringing together experts across every discipline, from politics and computer science, to geography and medicine.But with a crisis unfolding beneath our feet, it's not enough to publish academic papers and discuss theories with our peers.Opening our urban farm to the public sets the tone for our new institute. We'll be learning from our community about what food they want to see us grow and asking how they'd like to be involved.Professor Duncan Cameron is director of the University of Sheffield's new Institute for Sustainable Food.