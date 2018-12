© Getty Images

A reconceived farming system can rapidly improve fertility without chemical fertilizers, and without sacrificing crop yieldsNew technologies and genetically modified crops are usually invoked as the key to feeding the world's growing population. But a widely overlooked opportunity lies in reversing the soil degradation that has already taken something like a third of global farmland out of production. Simple changes in conventional farming practices offer opportunities to advance humanity's most neglected natural infrastructure project - returning health to the soil that grows our food.Are we approaching the day where we will face the problem of how to maintain harvests from degraded soils once we burn through the cheap oil that fuels agriculture and chemical fertilizer production? While we might keep squeezing higher yields from traditional crop breeding, we already add far more fertilizer to our fields than crops can take up, and so far, at least,Fortunately, there is another way forward. Rebuilding fertility on the world's degraded farmland is not only possible; we could do it remarkably fast-and profitably - with something called "regenerative agriculture." I learned about this as I embarked on a six-month journey to visit small subsistence and large commodity farms while researching my book Growing a Revolution . On farms across America, from South Dakota to Pennsylvania, and in Africa and Latin America, I saw how a reconceived farming system can rapidly improve soil fertility without sacrificing crop yields.These farmers also increased the amount of carbon retained in their soil enough so that if their practices were adopted globally, it would to take a serious bite out of fossil fuel emissions. Other benefits would include less nitrate pollution in groundwater, lakes and streams; and greater drought resilience due to more efficient water use and greater moisture retention.The loosely organized soil-health movement I encountered is primarily a ground-up, farmer-led effort.We could also support and financially backstop farmers through the transition period; establish demonstration farms to evaluate regenerative methods appropriate for different regions; and require adoption of conservation agriculture practices as a condition for subsidized crop insurance.Restoring health to our nation's agricultural soils is something that even a bitterly divided Congress should be able to unite behind. It would help secure national prosperity, sequester carbon, reduce agriculture's environmental footprint and enhance the profitability of farms across America. If all that can't unite our blue coasts and the rural sea of red in between, what on Earth possibly can?David R. Montgomery is a professor of geomorphology at the University of Washington and the author of Growing a Revolution: Bringing Our Soil Back to Life