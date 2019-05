© REUTERS/Peter Nicholls



It's over 14 months since the Skripal poisonings first made world headlines but to paraphrase the words of the 1970s Johnny Nash hit 'There are more questions than answers, and the more we find out, the less we know.'There's been neither sight nor sound of Yulia or Sergei Skripal. Yulia was last seen in a short video statement released on May 23, 2018, her father in CCTV footage in a shop in Salisbury at 12.47pm on February 27, 2018. If Sergei was sure that the Russian state was responsible for what happened to him, why hasn't he been put before a camera to say so? Even more mysteriously, why hasn't this dutiful son not called his 91-year old mother Yelena to say he's ok? Might Sergei Skripal actually be dead - and if so, why haven't we been told?Then there's the unraveling of the Amesbury (a town nine miles from Salisbury) postscript. The news that two British nationals, Charlie Rowley and Dawn Sturgess, had been admitted to hospital after being exposed to alleged Novichok poisoning from a bottle of perfume found in a bin by Rowley, caused a sensation when it broke in early July 2018.But a couple of days ago the Guardian, cited a source au fait with the police's criminal inquiry, who stated: "The bin where the bottle (of perfume) was found was regularly emptied, so it seems inconceivable that it had been there in March."Possibility one clearly does not exclude the two Russian suspects leaving the Novichok somewhere else, eg in a bush in the park and Rowley finding it several weeks later. However, Rowley did tell ITV in July 2018: "I feel confident in myself to say it wasn't picked up in the park."All things considered, what we could really do with at this point is answers from the authorities who were so quick to throw accusations at Russia, and a new television documentary could help that.I'm old enough to remember the excellent ITV series 'In Suspicious Circumstances', shown in the early 1990s, which looked into real-life murder mysteries of the past. The individual programs were introduced by the late Edward Woodward. They included mini-dramatizations, but in the end, Woodward would sum up what we did know and what we didn't and let us make our own minds up.One would hope that 'Salisbury' the new two-part BBC 'factual drama' on the Skripal case, announced last week, will follow the same forensic pattern, but. The article on the BBC website announcing the drama doesn't inspire confidence as it states "Dawn Sturgess was fatally poisoned in the attack."The truth is that the Met has been unable to prove that and manslaughter charges against the two Russian suspects have not been brought.Commissioning a two-part drama about an event which remains clouded in so much uncertainty is premature. Surely it would be better to try and establish exactly what happened first, and then make the drama? Perhaps Government DSMA Notices (formerly D-Notices) are the reason why proper investigative journalism is not taking place. We know of at least two DSMAs being issued in relation to the Skripal affair. But these notices are not legally enforceable and Britain is not - or at least not yet - a totalitarian state. It should be possible to make a painstakingly-factual documentary on the Skripal case without compromising national security.For such a documentary to be credible, it would be imperative that the two Russian suspects, traveling under the names of Boshirov and Petrov, but allegedly Messrs Chepiga and Mishkin of Russian Military Intelligence, make themselves available for interview. If they had nothing to do with the poisoning of the Skripals then we really need to know what they were doing in Salisbury on the weekend in question (no one, let's face it, is convinced about the 'they were just tourists visiting the Cathedral' line). At the same time, other leads need to be investigated too.Remember too the letter to the Times published on 14th March 2018 from Dr Stephen Davies, Consultant in Emergency Medicine at the Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust, who wrote:Might what happened be linked to Skripal's work on Russian criminal/Mafia gangs with Spanish Intelligence?And regarding the Amesbury postscript, if Novichok was suspected, why has there still been no coroner's inquest into the death of Dawn Sturgess?These are the questions that I'm sure Edward Woodward would be asking.Journalists should be asking them too.Neil Clark is a journalist, writer, broadcaster and blogger. He has written for many newspapers and magazines in the UK and other countries including The Guardian, Morning Star, Daily and Sunday Express, Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail, Daily Telegraph, New Statesman, The Spectator, The Week, and The American Conservative. He is a regular pundit on RT and has also appeared on BBC TV and radio, Sky News, Press TV and the Voice of Russia. He is the co-founder of the Campaign For Public Ownership @PublicOwnership. His award winning blog can be found at www.neilclark66.blogspot.com. He tweets on politics and world affairs @NeilClark66