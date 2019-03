The Pointless, Meaningless Appeal to Putin

Disappearing, Reappearing Novichok

In June 2018, Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley fell ill when they were exposed to the nerve agent by handling a contaminated container in the city's gardens.

We're coming up on the first anniversary of the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal, and the official story has been revised once again. According to the most recent BBC reports , because the new reportsthe original ones.Today the BBC published an article saying that the police first made the connection between Russia and the two people found unconscious in the centre of Salisbury. The state broadcaster treated this like it is news, when in reality the BBC reported the same thing months ago on their episode of Panorama dedicated to the poisonings.Curiously, it was not Bailey who told the BBC about the google search revealing that Sergei Skripal was a double agent., who is identified in the report as one of the first on the scene.The problem is that- based on police statements and briefings -and that this is how he was exposed to Novichok. In the week following the poisoning the news was full of stories about how he had courageously rushed to help the Skripals, without regard for his own safety.The problem is not only that [you're]Nick[ed and going to the Old] Bailey. According to his interview with Panorama he attended the scene about an hour after the Skripals were found, and did not in any way rush to their rescue in a heroic manner.And they knew it wasn't true.If they can lie about this, they can lie about anything.The BBC's story finishes up by quoting an open letter by Ewan Hope, the son of Dawn Sturgess who died several months later after allegedly being exposed to Novichok. The open letter to Vladimir Putin begs him to let the British police talk to the two suspects the police have identified and blamed for poisoning the Skripals.The CPS' statement speaks of charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to murder Sergei, Yulia and Nick Bailey. Sturgess' name does not appear anywhere.As such, Mr Hope's open letter has been addressed to the wrong person - the Russian government has no responsibility for the death of Dawn Sturgess, and thus there is no justice for Dawn to be found in the government allowing police to talk to them.Another problem for those seeking to connect the poisoning of Dawn Sturgess to the poisonings of the Skripals and Bailey isAccording to Rowley they found a sealed perfume bottle in a charity donation bin during a trip to Salisbury, and were exposed to the poison later that day when they went home to Amesbury.Nonetheless, the BBC maintained the perfume bottle story, even showing a senior police officer demonstrate with a mock-up perfume bottle.However, in a more recent report (about a Russian flag being displayed at Salisbury cathedral) the story changed again.The report says:No mention of a bin (charity or otherwise).No mention of them taking the bottle home, trying out the perfume and thus becoming exposed to poison. Merely that they handled a contaminated container in the city's gardens.and are resorting to emotional appeals like Mr Hope's in the hope (pun intended) that the public won't notice these endless, bizarre contradictions in the official story.Put slightly more complexly, if this story was true then there wouldn't be these sorts of categorical contradictions about basic facts of the case. Therefore, this story isn't true. There is no other reasonable conclusion.