James O'Neill, an Australian-based Barrister at Law and geopolitical analyst, exclusively for the online magazine "New Eastern Outlook".

This past week (4 March 2019) saw the first anniversary of the incident in Salisbury England where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia became ill in a public space in the centre of town. Within a very short time (12th March) and before evidence could possibly have been adduced, United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May was making a statement in the House of Commons attributing blame to Russia.The then foreign secretary Boris Johnson had already (6 March) drawn parallels with the Litvinenko death in 2006. On 12 March (before May's statement) Johnson went further and said that the substance responsible for the Skripal's illness had been identified as "A234" and that accordingly, in the British assessment "it was highly likely that Russia was responsible for the attack."The British have also ignored the manifest impossibilities of many of their arguments, and the emergence of other, far more plausible explanations.It is not the purpose of this article to document the constantly changing and absurd features of the British argument. That has been comprehensively documented elsewhere, for example in the excellent analyses of Rob Slane on his website For a detailed chronology of events presented in a dispassionate manner, the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom has produced a report: Salisbury: Unanswered Questions Another feature is the extraordinary degree of overlap between the scenarios being acted out in Salisbury and London, and many of the personnel involved, and ofOne of the common elements between the personnel is in the formation of the so-calledthat sought to discredit US President Trump with a catalogue of scurrilous accusationsIt is sufficient in this context to mention only onealleged author of the above-mentioned dossier.Skripal was convicted, imprisoned, and subsequently released as part of a spy swap, after which he "retired" to the United Kingdom.What is especially interesting, is that shortly after the Skripals were hospitalized,There has never been a convincing explanation for this censorship.Neither has Miller's name appeared in the Australian media and in particular with any reference to his involvement with Skripal, either in Russia or the UK.Instead there has been a charade of either repeating the UK government view, disinformation at best, or producing a series of bizarre stories that are grounded in nothing more than the febrile imaginations of various journalists.The Skripal case providesrepeated ad nauseam by the UK and its western allies including Australia, and the actual behaviour of those countries when it suits their national interest to ignore legal obligations.The latest example of the UK doing exactly that was its announced intention to ignore the International Court of Justice ruling over its shameful maltreatment of the Chagos Islanders.The relevant international law in the Skripal case is first and foremost(to which both Russia and the United Kingdom are parties) provides thatA later Convention, the USSR-UK Consular Convention of 1965 provides for similar rights, and Article 30 of that ConventionThat includes Ms Skripal, a Russian national, and Mr Skripal who has joint British and Russian nationality.A similar rebuff was given to Russian officials who sought information about the attack upon the Skripals under the terms of the 1959 European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters.with the UK Home Office advising the Russian authorities that the decision to not cooperate "was taken at the highest political level." As the victims are Russian nationals, and the alleged perpetrators are also Russian nationals, theAs Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov commented, "the gist of the British rhetoric is that they are not obliged to prove anything to anyone." A perusal of the British government statements in the past 12 months abundantly confirms the accuracy of Mr Lavrov's statement.The decision has obviously been made "at the highest political level" and following the Integrity Initiative script that more mileage in the propaganda war can be made by non-cooperation. In this they have the willing complicity of the western mainstream media.With the exception of a scripted appearance by Yulia, they have not been publicly seen or heard from since the release from Salisbury Hospital 11 months ago. There is no legal justification for them being so confined. Yulia in particular has expressed a wish to return to Russia and has obviously nothing to fear from doing so.If they could give a public account of what happened, many of the unanswered questions could be clarified. If, as seems overwhelmingly likely, they were disabled with fentanyl in the Salisbury public centre, (with the most senior British Army nurse, Colonel McCourt just happening to be nearby with her equally convenient expertise in biological warfare) it would explain not only their symptoms but more importantly, their survival.The overwhelming scientific evidence says if they were in fact the subject of an A234 nerve agent attack, they would have been dead within minutes, let alone surviving multiple hours from the absurd proposition of smeared door handles. (See Slane op cit for a definitive rebuttal of this and the other absurdities).(and no other word is appropriate)The overwhelming inference to be drawn from the known facts (not the nonsensical UK official version parroted by the mainstream media) is thatThis strategy, again according to the Integrity Initiative script, was aimed at discrediting the Russian state in general and its president in particular.The other victims in this sorry saga are the general public. The mainstream media has failed miserably, yet again, to perform its task of investigation, skeptical questioning of absurdities and irregularities, and keeping the public properly informed. Such dereliction of duty carries a longer-term price.