Comment: A minor 'update' to the Skripal Saga...
One theory being considered by investigators is whether the call, which has not been disclosed before, was a signal to tip them off that the operation had been a success.
Scotland Yard's counter-terrorism unit said the inquiry into the poisoning was ongoing and detectives would not be drawn on any specifics.
But it is understood that investigators are sifting other pieces of evidence which suggest that the suspects - Anatoliy Chepiga and Alexander Mishkin - may not have been acting alone.
Comment: You don't say! Those two numbskulls had no idea what they were getting into...
Chepiga and Mishkin flew from Moscow to London on Friday 2 March last year, using the names Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov.
The pair travelled to Salisbury the following day and returned to the city again on Sunday 4 March.
Detectives say they applied the lethal nerve agent novichok to the door handle of Skripal's home and caught the train back to London. The Guardian has been told they then returned to their hotel in Bow, east London.
It was there they received an unexplained phone call, a source said.
Shortly after the call, they travelled to Heathrow airport for a 10.30pm flight back to Moscow.
Comment: As we suspected at the time, the two hapless Russians were led to Salisbury under the pretext of meeting someone for a 'sports supplement trade'. This person was a no-show, twice, but was in contact with them throughout the weekend to ensure they stuck around, visited Salisbury, twice, and were captured by every CCTV between there and Heathrow...