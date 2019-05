The Russian men suspected of poisoning Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury, raising the possibility that a backup team played a role in the operation.One theory being considered by investigators is whether the call, which has not been disclosed before, was a signal to tip them off that the operation had been a success.Scotland Yard's counter-terrorism unit said the inquiry into the poisoning was ongoing and detectives would not be drawn on any specifics.But it is understood that investigators are sifting other pieces of evidence which suggest that the suspects - Anatoliy Chepiga and Alexander Mishkin - may not have been acting alone.Chepiga and Mishkin flew from Moscow to London on Friday 2 March last year, using the names Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov.The pair travelled to Salisbury the following day and returned to the city again on Sunday 4 March.Detectives say they applied the lethal nerve agent novichok to the door handle of Skripal's home and caught the train back to London. The Guardian has been told they then returned to their hotel in Bow, east London., a source said.Shortly after the call, they travelled to Heathrow airport for a 10.30pm flight back to Moscow.Read the rest here