The US Navy is seeking to create an archive that will store no less than 350 billion social media posts, as part of the military branch's "research efforts" into "modes of collective expression.""We seek to acquire a large-scale global historical archive of social media data, providing the full text of all public social media posts, across all countries and languages covered by the social media platform," the contract synopsis reads. The Navy said that the archive would be used in "ongoing research efforts" into "the evolution of linguistic communities" and "emerging modes of collective expression, over time and across countries."The data must be collected from at least 200 million unique users in at least 100 countries, with no single country accounting for more than 30 percent of users, the advert says.While the stated intentions of the project may sound benign, the US government has previously expressed interest in collecting social media data for more eyebrow-raising purposes. Last year, the US Department of Homeland Security issued a notice asking contractors to bid on a database that tracks 290,000 global news sources in over 100 languages. The contract also mentioned the ability to keep tabs on "influencers," leading some reports to speculate that the proposed database could be used to monitor journalists.