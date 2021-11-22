Introduction

"It is seldom considered that the Kennedy assassinations might have been serial murders. In fact, in speaking about the murders, Americans rarely use the plural, 'Kennedy assassinations'. [...] Clearly, this quirk in the Kennedy assassination(s) lexicon reflects an unconscious effort by journalists, politicians, and millions of ordinary Americans to avoid thinking about the two assassinations together, despite the fact that the victims are connected in countless ways."[1]

Did Bobby plan to reopen the investigation on his brother's assassination?

"President Kennedy's assassination was the work of magicians. It was a stage trick, complete with accessories and fake mirrors, and when the curtain fell, the actors, and even the scenery disappeared. [...] the plotters were correct when they guessed that their crime would be concealed by shadows and silences, that it would be blamed on a 'madman' and negligence."[7]

Sirhan Sirhan, a Palestinian motivated by hatred of Israel?

"About three weeks ago the young Jordanian refugee accused of shooting Sen. Robert Kennedy wrote a memo to himself, [...] The memo said: 'Kennedy must be assassinated before June 5, 1968' - the first anniversary of the six-day war in which Israel humiliated three Arab neighbors, Egypt, Syria and Jordan."[10]

"I thought of it as an act of violence motivated by hatred of Israel and of anybody who supported Israel. [...] It was in some ways the beginning of Islamic terrorism in America. It was the first shot. A lot of us didn't recognize it at the time."[11]

"But what he shared with his Muslim cousins - the perpetrators of September 11 - was a visceral, irrational hatred of Israel. It drove him to murder a man whom some still believe might have been the greatest hope of an earlier generation."

Did Sirhan Bishara Sirhan really kill Robert Kennedy?

fired from behind the right ear at point blank range, following an upward angle.

"I was told by my attorney that I shot and killed Senator Robert F. Kennedy and that to deny this would be completely futile, [but] I had and continue to have no memory of the shooting of Senator Kennedy."

in 1968, an Israeli military psychologist by the name of Benjamin Shalit had concocted a plan to take a Palestinian prisoner and "

brainwash

and

hypnotize him into becoming

a

programmed killer"

aimed at Yasser Arafat

Was Robert Kennedy really a friend of Israel?

after 1963, the AZD escaped this procedure by changing its status and renaming itself AIPAC

"In remembering Bobby Kennedy, let us remember not just what he lived for, but also what he died for - namely, the precious nature of the American-Israeli relationship."[22]

Did the CIA assassinate Kennedy?

"In my view, whoever Oswald's direct handler or handlers were, we must now seriously consider the possibility that Angleton was probably their general manager. No one else in the Agency had the access, the authority, and the diabolically ingenious mind to manage this sophisticated plot."[23]

"If the United States ever experiences an attempt at a coup to overthrow the Government, it will come from the CIA and not the Pentagon. The agency represents a tremendous power and total unaccountability to anyone."[26]

The New York Times

was planting a sign, a month and a half before the Dallas killing, pointing to the CIA as the most likely instigator of the upcoming coup

working in particular to boost Israel's nuclear program

Who killed JFK?

Kennedy

was firmly determined to force Israel to renounce it

otherwise "this Government's commitment to and support of Israel could be seriously jeopardized."

"Israel will regard this plan as a more serious danger to her existence than all the threats of the Arab dictators and Kings, than all the Arab armies, than all of Nasser's missiles and his Soviet MIGs. [...] Israel will fight against this implementation down to the last man.'"[43]

"While the Eisenhower administration had sought to isolate Nasser and reduce his influence through building up Saudi Arabia's King Saud as a conservative rival to the Egyptian president, the Kennedy administration pursued the exact opposite strategy."[44]

The case against Lyndon Johnson

"If you don't take me back to Washington tonight to give me a chance to prove to the President that I am not guilty, then you will see the most tragic thing that will ever happen." "There will be a certain tragic occurrence happening if you don't take my testimony and somehow vindicate me so my people don't suffer because of what I have done."

A Crypto-Zionist president?

Conclusion





