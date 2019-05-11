© Reuters



claimed £9,846 for her three children aged 17, 19 and 22

who earns £111,148

© PA



MPs have not learnt the fundamental ethical lessons of the 2009 scandal over expenses.'

© Richard Gardner/REX/Shutterstock



Some MPs are claiming nearly £10,000 in expenses for 'dependent children' who are 18 or older and are studying at university..But many are topping up their £22,760 standard rental allowance by claiming for children in their 20s.a year insists all claims were compliant with expenses watchdog the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa).Although the age limit for claiming for children is 18, it goes up to 21 under certain circumstances including for children in full-time education who need care. The Telegraph identifiedand appeared to rely on their word.Although many MPs are operating within the rules, questions are being raised over whether it is right for them to take advantage of a system meant for young families. Sir Alistair Graham, former chairman of the parliamentary standards committee said:MPs were previously able to claim up to £24,000 for interest payments on mortgages for second homes. But since the parliamentary expenses scandal of 2009 the rules were changed so that MPs can only claim for rent.The annual rent allowance was initially just over £17,000 and children were only considered 'dependent' if they were five or under. Butand said they were not supportive enough, meaning an MP with three dependent children could claim up to £40,000 a year for a London home.Government aide Rebecca Pow claimed £629 in 2017/18 for her children who are all in their twenties and has since agreed to pay the money back.In 2017 Jack Lopresti, who lives with his wife and fellow MP Andrea Jenkyns, registered to claim up to £10,870 for two dependent children.The aide to Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said they were over 18 and from his previous marriage and has since owned up to the 'error' and repaid the £202 he claimed. Labour's Gill Furniss has registered one of her children as dependent but they are all aged 19 to 34. She declined to explain what the £91 she claimed in 2017/18 was for.