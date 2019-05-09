© AFP 2019 / Martijn Beekman



Moscow doubts that the ICC will be able to restore its reputation in light of the court's recent decision to drop a probe into allegations of US war crimes in Afghanistan, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gennady Kuzmin said during a UN Security Council meeting on Libya."For those who still naively believe in the shining image of the ICC as a champion of justice, I would recommend that you look at the decision of the judges from the 12th of April this year [...] My fear that after such an elegant verdict describing the 'interests of justice' as the ICC understands it, it will never be able to restore its reputation. With this judicial policy the investigation in respect of Libya will hardly be able to achieve any credible results", Kuzmin said on Wednesday.Earlier, ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda told the UNSC that the ICC may explore cases of violence against migrants in Libya. Bensouda's appearance at UN headquarters in New York was noteworthy amid concerns of her ability to enter the country after the State Department revoked her visa in early April.In particular, Kuzmin said that the Court has now the right to not begin an investigation if it has doubts about the viability of a probe, given the lack of cooperation of interested parties and the pressure of sanctioning against the ICC members.Additionally, the ICC may not start an investigation if it experiences budget shortages, Kuzmin said."Each year the ICC becomes an ever less significant factor on the international arena. There is no momentum in its investigations, no results", Kuzmin added.Earlier in April, Bensouda's Office confirmed that her visa to enter the United States had been revoked. However, the prosecutor was able to come to UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday to brief the Security Council on the situation in Libya under an agreement between the United States and the UN.