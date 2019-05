© REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins



"The Prosecutor's office has opened the case. All requests on the stripping of parliamentary immunity come to the Constituent Assembly, and... we will certainly take measures to remove parliamentary immunity from all those who actively participated in this [coup attempt]".

Caracas will remove immunity from lawmakers who took part in the recent coup attempt in the country, the leader of Venezuela's Constituent Assembly Diosdado Cabello said.As quoted by the broadcaster NTN on Sunday, Cabello said:The statement comes after on 30 April, Venezuelan opposition leaderIn response, Maduro said that the commanders of all regions and zones of integral defence had reiterated their full loyalty to the people, the Constitution and the homeland.according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.Mass protests began in Venezuela back in January, when Guaido proclaimed himself interim president of the country. A number of Western countries, including the US, backed his claim. Maduro, for his part, has accused Washington of attempting to orchestrate a coup in order to install Guaido as its puppet. Russia, China, and a number of other countries have voiced their support for Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.