Awwww: Presidential pretender Guaido whines about coup backers 'failing to follow through' in Venezuela
RT
Tue, 07 May 2019 15:43 UTC
"There were people who failed to follow through," Guaido told AFP on Monday, but "it doesn't mean that they won't do it soon." The self-appointed interim president didn't specify who his backers were, but they aren't the only ones he has blamed for Maduro's refusal to quietly go away.
Guaido previously blamed the military for not rushing to his side after he called on them to defect last Tuesday, though he stressed his door is still open to anyone who wants to defect. "We still need more soldiers, and maybe we need more officials of the regime to be willing to support it," he told the Washington Post on Saturday, and he indicated to AFP that interest has increased. "There have been discussions...with civil and military officials," he said, insisting "we are very close to achieving change in Venezuela."
Freddy Superlano, who the Post calls the "architect" of Guaido's "Operation Freedom," blamed turncoat Maduro loyalists for the coup's failure, claiming a cell of top Maduro officials - including defense minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez - had secretly hatched a plot with Guaido mentor Leopoldo Lopez to "give Maduro up" in exchange for holding on to their positions in the new regime. "We moved forward out of trust that the top ranks [of the government] would make announcements against Maduro," Superlano complained, though he claims negotiations with the officials "are still happening" despite their unequivocal condemnation of the coup, and that Maduro's government will collapse any minute now.
Guaido's supporters might be next on the blame list. Protesters are reportedly weary of being used as "cannon fodder" and have gone public with their discontent as the opposition leader called for still more street protests on Sunday. Efforts to flood the streets with supporters in order to hand-deliver another call to arms to military barracks also fizzled as "hundreds rather than the anticipated thousands" turned out to do Guaido's bidding.
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza has pinned responsibility for the failed coup on the CIA as well as his country's opposition, claiming the US agency had a "joint plan" with Guaido's Venezuelan backers, while Maduro placed the blame squarely on Guaido and his inner circle's heads, in a speech the day after the failed coup, telling the crowd that "the Venezuelan coup leaders not only deceived themselves, but also deceived US imperialists, saying that I was going to leave the country." Maduro affirmed the "total loyalty" of all senior military officers and called on them to be ready to defend Venezuela against an invasion by the US, which was operating "a conspiracy with a lot of money in order to destroy and divide our armed forces from the inside, with the help of a group of traitors."
"Every country that is interfering with the Venezuelan people's right to restore their own democracy needs to leave," Pompeo said.
Comment: Guaido and his backers apparently were taken for a ride by Maduro supporters. Moon of Alabama comments that Guaido, and by extension the US, got snookered:
There is no official explanation why the Trump administration believed that the comical coup attempt by Juan Guaidó and his master Leopolo López would work.
There are signs though that the government of President Nicolas Maduro set a trap. Several people in the top echelon of the Venezuelan government gave false promises that they would join the U.S. proxy side. They snookered Guaidó into launching his coup to let him fail.
A Washington Post wrap-up says that everyone expected important people to change sides:The chaos in Caracas indicated that, while a plan had been in motion, it may not have unfolded as anticipated.
...
Announcements by senior Maduro officials that they were changing sides did not materialize, and the administration appeared increasingly concerned as it debated next steps.
...
Earlier Tuesday, Bolton had told reporters that Trump is watching political developments in Venezuela "minute by minute." Bolton also put unusual public pressure on individual Venezuela government officials to renounce Maduro and embrace the political opposition.
...
"It's a very delicate moment," Bolton said. "The president wants to see a peaceful transfer of power," which he added would be possible if enough military and government figures switch allegiances.
...
In an apparent attempt to divide Maduro's government, Bolton said senior officials, including Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López, had been in secret talks with Guaidó, and he called on them to "make good on their commitments" to help oust Maduro.
...
Bolton called by name for three officials in Venezuela - the defense minister, the chief judge of the Supreme Court, and the commander of the presidential guard - to support Guaidó taking power.
...
A senior Latin American official said opposition talks had been going on with Padrino and the other two for "the last several weeks," and that the three had been promised retention in their current positions if they came out publicly in support of "constitutional order" that would allow Guaidó to take power. The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity about the fast-moving and confusing situation, said those involved in the negotiations had no initial explanation for what went wrong, ...
Do you see 'the people'? Thousands of them, hungry and repressed under an evil dictatorship risking their lives for a different democracy?
or do you see a handful of probably paid actors acting out a scene from Elliot's playbook?