Barr is the man for the job. It scares the heck out of those he's investigating.
Wed, 01 May 2019 20:01 UTC
It is evident that former senior Obama administration officials and opponents of President Trump know that and fear it. It began last night with the 'non-story' that Special Counsel Robert Mueller prosecutors weren't happy with Barr's four page letter explaining their report on the Russia investigation.
"We did not understand exactly why the special counsel was not reaching a decision," Barr told the Senate Judiciary Committee.
"We don't conduct criminal investigations just to collect information and put it out to the public. We do so to make a decision," Barr told lawmakers. He suggested that Mueller should have come to a decision but avoided the criticism of Democrats by passing the ball to him with regard to obstruction.
It was also apparent in the opinion editorial placed in the New York Times by disgraced and fired former Director of the FBI James Comey. Comey challenged Barr's use of the word 'spying.' That's exactly what Comey's office did to the Trump campaign even if the secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court sanctioned the bureau's probe into former Trump campaign volunteers, like Carter Page and George Papadopoulos.
"How could Mr. Barr, a bright and accomplished lawyer, start channeling the president in using words like "no collusion" and F.B.I. "spying"? And downplaying acts of obstruction of justice as products of the president's being "frustrated and angry," something he would never say to justify the thousands of crimes prosecuted every day that are the product of frustration and anger," wrote Comey.
Channeling the president? What is Comey talking about. Mueller found no evidence of conspiracy with Russia and Barr, along with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, found no grounds for obstruction.
The use of the word 'spying' is a common phrase used for exactly what it is meant. Just look it up in Webster's Dictionary.
However, Comey is well aware that the public fight is all he has left. He is walking a legal tight rope and he knows it.
If there is anyone who was channeling anybody, it was Comey. He channeled the words of former Attorney General Loretta Lynch when he called the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private sever to send classified government emails 'a matter' and not an investigation.
He channeled Obama when he uttered the same phrases that Clinton was not 'intentionally' putting American lives in jeopardy when she sent classified information on a server, our government believes was penetrated by multiple foreign state actors.
Remember what Obama said in April 2016: "Hillary Clinton was an outstanding secretary of state. She would never intentionally put America in any kind of jeopardy."
Comey said months later in July 2016, when he exonerated Clinton: "We did not find evidence sufficient to establish that she knew she was sending classified information beyond a reasonable doubt to meet the intent standard." It wasn't about meeting the standard, under the law it's about gross negligence.
Barr has taken charge. Comey and his crew of FBI cohorts, along with other senior Obama administration officials, have a lot to worry about.
The DOJ is now investigating the origins of the FBI's investigation and that frankly, is scaring the heck out of those who were involved. The public can thank Barr. He isn't new to the internal politicking in Washington D.C. and is well aware of the intelligence and law enforcement apparatus. He is also very familiar with all the players involved.
And they are fighting back with whatever ammo they have left. The ammunition is disinformation and gaslighting the public using main stream outlets. It is a war and they are in the final battle using everything at their disposal to go after the one man that can expose all of it: Barr.
However, it won't work. As they say in old detective movies "the jig is up" and the American people, along with the DOJ, have seen enough evidence to prove that the bureau's probe was fraught with problems.
It was spying. Plain and simple.
Barr should know, he worked with the CIA early in his career.
He also is not worried about being 'politically correct' to benefit the Democrats grilling him before the Senate Judiciary Committee and no matter how many tantrums they throw it isn't going to stop him from getting to truth.