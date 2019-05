Department of Justice Attorney General William Barr is the perfect man for the job. He is methodical, attentive, calm and rides the storm of chaos with the demeanor of a man who knows he is standing on the side of truth.It is evident that former senior Obama administration officials and opponents of President Trump know that and fear it. It began last night with the 'non-story' t hat Special Counsel Robert Mueller prosecutors weren't happy with Barr's four page letter explaining their report on the Russia investigation.It was also apparent in the opinion editorial placed in the New York Times by disgraced and fired former Director of the FBI James Comey."How could Mr. Barr, a bright and accomplished lawyer, start channeling the president in using words like "no collusion" and F.B.I. "spying"? And downplaying acts of obstruction of justice as products of the president's being "frustrated and angry," something he would never say to justify the thousands of crimes prosecuted every day that are the product of frustration and anger," wrote Comey.The use of the word 'spying' is a common phrase used for exactly what it is meant. Just look it up in Webster's Dictionary. However, Comey is well aware that the public fight is all he has left. He is walking a legal tight rope and he knows it.If there is anyone who was channeling anybody, it was Comey. He channeled the words of former Attorney General Loretta Lynch when he called the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private sever to send classified government emails 'a matter' and not an investigation.He channeled Obama when he uttered the same phrases that Clinton was not 'intentionally' putting American lives in jeopardy when she sent classified information on a server, our government believes was penetrated by multiple foreign state actors.Remember what Obama said in April 2016 : "Hillary Clinton was an outstanding secretary of state. She would never intentionally put America in any kind of jeopardy."Comey said months later in July 2016, when he exonerated Clinton: "We did not find evidence sufficient to establish that she knew she was sending classified information beyond a reasonable doubt to meet the intent standard." It wasn't about meeting the standard, under the law it's about gross negligence.The DOJ is now investigating the origins of the FBI's investigation and that frankly, is scaring the heck out of those who were involved. The public can thank Barr. He isn't new to the internal politicking in Washington D.C. and is well aware of the intelligence and law enforcement apparatus.However, it won't work. As they say in old detective movies "the jig is up" and the American people, along with the DOJ, have seen enough evidence to prove that the bureau's probe was fraught with problems.