originated from website Dreamstime. It is a royalty-free stock photo that was created by user Andrianocz and is called 'Doctor holding a beautiful newborn baby. Background, clinic':
Comparison:
"Fake news! Never forget for even a single second the only reason television is mass produced is so it can spread mass propaganda!"
"The stock photo is what set you off, and not the BARE F**KING HANDS TOUCHING THE INFECTED INFANT? That is a MAJOR hazard and lawsuit, as it can spread the disease."
"I'm a supporter of vaccinations and these idiots are hurting our cause. The rash doesn't even look like that."
"That's f**ked. I'm not even anti-vax, but the idea of the government forcing you to inject your children doesn't sit right with me based on principle alone. And the fact that they faked this to encourage more vaccination really makes you think."
"I wonder why they are pushing this so hard. There will always be idiots that believe whatever they are told, but this sh*t is causing more people to actually look into vaccines and arrive at their own conclusions. Do [they] really lack awareness?"It looks like the mainstream media got caught lying to us once again...
UPDATE #1: Here is another comparison showing how the creator of the altered image used Photoshop's 'Clone Tool' to copy the exact same pattern of "measles" throughout the child's body -
https://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/measles-outbreak/nurses-who-vaccinate-anti-vaccine-myth-dispeller-talks-lester-holt-n994736
https://www.nbcnews.com/nightly-news/video/nurse-on-a-mission-to-fight-anti-vaccine-myths-as-measles-outbreak-grows-1494317635909
Thankfully there is a backup (scroll down for link).
UPDATE #3: Here is the original video from NBC News' YouTube channel -
UPDATE #4: Perhaps NBC obtained the baby photo from this website: iStock by Getty Images ?
The title of the image is 'Newborn baby with chickenpox, measles or rubella.'
UPDATE #5: The Times of Israel published an article last year titled 'Toddler dies of measles in Jerusalem, in first such incident in 15 years.' They used the same "measles baby" photo, but actually added a caption / disclaimer (Illustrative: Newborn baby suffering from measles. iStock by Getty Images/andriano_cz):
https://www.nbcnews.com/nightly-news/video/nurse-on-a-mission-to-fight-anti-vaccine-myths-as-measles-outbreak-grows-1503900739980
Comment: Lift the Veil on YouTube gives other examples of mainstream media using fake and doctored photos of measles cases in children:
