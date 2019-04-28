O:H Measles Header
The measles are coming! The measles are coming!

Recent "scare media" reports would have us believe the measles is a deadly 'disease', and our governments are reacting to any surfacing of measles infections with quarantines worthy of an Ebola outbreak.

However, prior to the release of the vaccine, measles was thought of as being relatively benign - requiring only a few days of rest before being completely free of the infection, while getting the benefit of lifetime immunity from future infections.

So why is measles currently treated as a deadly modern plague while the last generation used it as a plot device for comedy on sit-coms? Is all the panic really justified?

Join us for a fascinating discussion of the measles, including the media and government's overreactions, mandatory vaccinations, as well as actual health BENEFITS of natural, wild measles infections and new research involving therapeutic uses of the measles virus in fighting cancer.

And stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment, where she talks about reading cat behavioral cues.

Additional links:

Measles Virus as a Cancer Fighter https://youtu.be/qRy-IAPJLBA
Measles to the Rescue: A Review of Oncolytic Measles Virus https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5086626/
ZERO U.S. Measles Deaths in 10 Years, but Over 100 Measles Vaccine Deaths Reported https://healthimpactnews.com/2015/zero-u-s-measles-deaths-in-10-years-but-over-100-measles-vaccine-deaths-reported/

