The Real Threat China poses

There's a reason China is adversary number-one when it comes to the Trump administration's foreign policy agenda. There's also a reason why every other country on Trump's radar has a close relationship with Beijing.China's perceived military threatPlenty of US military personnel, official reports and politicians have been warning the same. Just recently, US Navy Admiral Philip Davidson, the commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, warned the US Senate Armed Services Committee that China is developing a wide range of capable weapons systems that can threaten US interests in the Pacific region. Davidson even went so far as to classify the PLA as the "principal threat to US interests, US citizens and our allies."Then again, the US only currently has 44 ground-based interceptors to protect the American mainland at Fort Greely, Alaska (and reportedly , California), and Pentagon officials have long suspected that these defenses are too few to actually counter a substantial strike on the American mainland by China's growing military strike power.But don't expect that to be a mainstream headline, or even talked about in any meaningful sense on your evening news.Even as I type, China is parading a new warship with Chinese-made guided missile destroyers, a parade which historians may one day remember as marking a new era in global politics.If you revisit Davidson's choice of wording above, he referred to China as the "principal threat to US interests" which doesn't necessarily correspond to an actual military threat.The threat only becomes a military one when the US decides that it needs to counter said country with the US military, relying on brute strength only to deter nations from adopting stances which weaken its economy.China has thus far invested over $90 billion in these countries between 2013 and 2018, with average annual growth currently sitting at 5.2 percent. Likewise, $40 billion was invested back into China from these Belt and Road nations, with total trade between the two components reaching as much as $6 trillion.Last month, Italy became the first G7 country to sign up to the initiative, with other EU members indicating that they will follow suit. For example, Austria and Portugal are notable European nations set to take part in the upcoming forum. Britain, Switzerland, France, Spain, and Australia are also rumored to be intrigued enough to sign Belt and Road inspired agreements with China without formally endorsing the project.Just this week, Spain's foreign minister and former president of the European Parliament Josep Borrell Fontelles said that China's current trade and infrastructure proposals reflect a new state of being that China has become a world power.Spain has not formally signed up to the Belt and Road initiative, but has already begun cooperating on many projects with China and is currently attending the forum wanting to learn more about the "evolving" scheme. Fontelles himself has hinted at wider cooperation from the EU, which he suggested would be the main theme of EU-China relations for at least the next five years.At the same time, Europe has still warned against what it views to be a "debt-trap diplomacy" launched by China as well as fears of a Chinese land-grab. Not to mention, of course, fears that there is a trade imbalance between China and Europe, making any future arrangements heavily one-sided (which almost makes it sound like maybe Trump was on to something).You have to bear in mind, however, and as I just wrote last week, the EU labeled Beijing as a "systemic rival" in March this year over what it viewed as unfair trade practices in a policy paper from the European Commission.Despite this, Fontelles still indicated that the Belt and Road initiative has "positive potential" provided it complies with the principles that the EU claims to hold dear, including environmental concerns.Furthermore, the EU and China recently signed a joint statement which agreed that the two sides would "establish a political mechanism to continuously monitor the progress in the negotiations and to report to leaders by the end of the year on the progress made."Reportedly, the joint statement is the next step toward the creation of an EU-China Comprehensive Investment Agreement by 2020 which is aimed at improving market access and eliminating practices that discriminate against foreign investors.China knows full well how to play the game, too. The so-called Beijing-led "16+1" , which involves 16 post-socialist states including eleven other EU members and five countries which are currently undergoing accession to the EU, is an opportunity for Beijing to tighten its looming stranglehold over Europe as well. As Philippe Legrain, a former EU official working at the London School of Economics' European Institute said Whether the US can realistically take China on militarily remains to be seen, but it certainly does seem that the "America first" doctrine of the Trump administration (if it is indeed putting "America first") is leaving a global void which China is more than happily filling itself. And despite all criticism thrown at China for its practices, there does appear to be a vital difference in the way that China goes about filling the void left by the United States. Where the US relies on threats, blunt force, CIA-led coups and the like to achieve its aims, China thus far largely prefers a more diplomatic and cooperative approach based on business and trade.