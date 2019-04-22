munich church
© Screenshot Youtube
A man stormed a church in Munich on Saturday, causing injuries to at least 24 people as the parishioners fled the service.

The assailant, described as an "African" man by some media outlets, caused the mass panic and injuries. The congregants were treated for light injuries and returned to the service. Videos posted online show the inside of the St. Paul's Parish church in disarray. The police arrested the man on Saturday evening in the church.

According to German media reports, the police said on Sunday the man made "noisily unintelligible words that frightened the congregants who were within earshot."

While it was initially reported that the man had shouted "Allahu Akhbar" as he stormed the church, those reports have not been confirmed.