Translated by Sott.net
Former chief architect/engineer of Notre Dame Cathedral, who oversaw renovation of its electrical wiring and installed a modern fire detection sytem in 2010
The head engineer responsible for the Notre Dame site had this to say on French TV two days ago about the 'accident' on Monday:
"With really old oak like that, you'd need a lot of smaller wood to first get the fire hot enough for the ancient oak beams to burn.

In 2010 we replaced all the electrical wiring, so there's no way this was sparked by a short-circuit. We put new wiring in place according to modern standards. And we went even further; we installed state-of-the-art fire protection and detection systems in the cathedral.

At all times, there are always two men on standby in the Cathedral, day and night, to go investigate anything the moment an alarm goes off, then if necessary to call the fire emergency services.

I am really stunned that this [the fire] has happened."