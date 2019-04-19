buzzfeed
© Reuters / Lucas Jackson
BuzzFeed says it's watching out for fake news and partisan spin surrounding Robert Mueller's 'Russiagate' report. Readers sent in prime examples - BuzzFeed's own 'scoops' on the Steele dossier and Michael Cohen.

BuzzFeed reporter Jane Lytvynenko tweeted to announce the news of the hunt almost immediately after the report's release on Thursday, encouraging readers to say something if they see something that would constitute "disinformation, hoaxes, conspiracies and hyperpartisan spin surrounding the Mueller report."

Indeed, BuzzFeed should know something about hyperpartisan conspiracies as, after all, it published the Steele dossier - a DNC-commissioned paper written by ex-MI6 spy Christopher Steele - which included salacious allegations against US President Donald Trump and served to give a massive push to 'Russiagate' hysteria. Steele recently admitted, over two years after the report's damage had been done, he had used unverified sources from the internet in its creation.

It was also BuzzFeed that reported earlier this year that Trump directly instructed his attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about his plans to build a Trump Tower property in Moscow. That 'scoop' was bad enough in that Mueller himself - who is not known as a Trump sympathizer to say the least - denied it.

Some of the commenters eagerly took Jane up on her offer - and fed her back BuzzFeed's own scandalous reporting.





Although, given BuzzFeed's previous stunts, one shouldn't count on them to acknowledge the irony.