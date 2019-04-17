Society's Child
Day laborer forced to have sex at gunpoint by deranged Arizona couple
The Smoking Gun
Tue, 16 Apr 2019 16:57 UTC
According to investigators, the victim was picked up last Monday outside a Home Depot by Brenda Acuna-Aguero, 39, who said that she needed help moving items at her home.
The victim told cops that when he reached the residence, Acuna-Aguero "began to talk sexual to him" and said it "was her fantasy to have sex with a laborer and that she wanted to have sex with him."
When the man declined to have sex, Acuna-Aguero's husband Jorge Murrieta-Valenzuela, 45, entered the room carrying a rifle. Murrieta-Valenzuela, cops charge, placed the firearm against the victim's chest and told him "that he was going to have sex with his wife or he would shoot him."
As alleged in the Superior Court complaint, the victim engaged in a series of sexual activities with Acuna-Aguero while Murrieta-Valenzuela "was taking pictures of them and recording them with his cell phone." Additionally, the victim said, Murrieta-Valenzuela directed him to "move into different sexual positions."
Before allowing the man to leave the residence, the couple took his Mexican visa and driver's license, which they said they would return the next day. If he did not show up the following morning, the couple warned, they would send explicit photos to his wife in Mexico. "They told him they would get Viagra for him for the next day," the complaint charges.
Murrieta-Valenzuela then drove the victim back to the Home Depot in Phoenix where he had been picked up.
Later that afternoon, Murrieta-Valenzuela contacted the victim and told him to return to the house immediately, warning that if he did not come back "to have sex again that he would send the sex pictures to his wife." When the man did not respond to Murrieta-Valenzuela's WhatsApp message, the photos were forwarded to the day laborer's spouse.
After being contacted by the victim, cops subsequently executed a search warrant at the couple's home.
During a police interview, Acuna-Aguero reportedly confessed, admitting that she knew her husband was going to "confront the victim with the rifle" and that he was going to record the sexual encounter without the victim's consent.
Murrieta-Valenzuela "admitted to participating in a sexual fantasy scenario with his wife," according to the complaint. He also reportedly confessed to wielding the rifle and threatening to send the explicit photos to the victim's spouse.
Murrieta-Valenzuela, police noted, "admitted that he and his wife had done this approximately 4 times prior with other random men." Photos and videos found on the couple's phones indicated that they "had participated in a similar incident in March, but that victim is unknown."
Acuna-Aguero and Murrieta-Valenzuela have been charged with sexual assault, aggravated assault, and unlawful recording of a person. They are each locked up in lieu of $250,000 bond. (2 pages)
also - It's weird how they don't use the word rape here