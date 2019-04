An Arizona couple is charged with luring a day laborer to their Phoenix home and forcing the man to have sex at gunpoint with the female suspect, an assault that the male suspect described as a "sexual fantasy scenario," according to a criminal complaint According to investigators, the victim was picked up last Monday outside a Home Depot by Brenda Acuna-Aguero, 39, who said that she needed help moving items at her home.The victim told cops that when he reached the residence, Acuna-Aguero "began to talk sexual to him" and said it "was her fantasy to have sex with a laborer and that she wanted to have sex with him."As alleged in the Superior Court complaint, the victim engaged in a series of sexual activities with Acuna-Aguero while Murrieta-Valenzuela "was taking pictures of them and recording them with his cell phone." Additionally, the victim said, Murrieta-Valenzuela directed him to "move into different sexual positions."Murrieta-Valenzuela then drove the victim back to the Home Depot in Phoenix where he had been picked up.Later that afternoon, Murrieta-Valenzuela contacted the victim and told him to return to the house immediately, warning that if he did not come back "to have sex again that he would send the sex pictures to his wife."After being contacted by the victim, cops subsequently executed a search warrant at the couple's home.During a police interview, Acuna-Aguero reportedly confessed, admitting that she knew her husband was going to "confront the victim with the rifle" and that he was going to record the sexual encounter without the victim's consent.Murrieta-Valenzuela "admitted to participating in a sexual fantasy scenario with his wife," according to the complaint. He also reportedly confessed to wielding the rifle and threatening to send the explicit photos to the victim's spouse.Murrieta-Valenzuela, police noted, "admitted that he and his wife had done this approximately 4 times prior with other random men." Acuna-Aguero and Murrieta-Valenzuela have been charged with sexual assault, aggravated assault, and unlawful recording of a person. They are each locked up in lieu of $250,000 bond. (2 pages)