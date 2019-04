© AFP



© REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl



Branches of the Guard Corps

Why did US sanction them?

© AFP/FARS NEWS/MEHDI MARIZAD



© AFP/Sepah News



RT looks at Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, an elite and powerful military force.The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was formed shortly after the Islamic Revolution back in 1979, when US-backed Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi of Iran was overthrown. Soon the country became an Islamic Republic under the Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.loyal to the new government - while the loyalty of the standing army was under question back then.following the Iraqi invasion in 1980. The IRGC had to substitute for dwindling numbers of the regular army, which had been plagued by desertions - and political purges - after the Revolution.The secretive, elite-within-elite branch of the IRGC - called the- is a product of the Iran-Iraq war. The branch was created asIn 2009, the IRGC grew a whole Intelligence Organization of its own as well, which appears to be focused more on the domestic level.The Iran-Iraq war also produced another paramilitary group -The militia was ultimately incorporated into the IRGC and currently serves as an auxiliary force, as well as a trained mobilization reserve. Basij made the headlines this February , when its base in the southeast of the country came under a "terrorist attack."IRGC's land, air and naval forces regularly stage exercises of their own, or in cooperation with the regular army.connecting the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean. The IRGC naval force has faced off with US Navy ships in the Gulf more than once, most recently in 2016, capturing nine US sailors whose boats had strayed into Iran's territorial waters.This includes the supposedly "destabilizing" activities of Iran - both confirmed, like the continuous support of Syria's legitimate government, and alleged ones - like the rumored ties with the Houthi rebels in Yemen.The IRGC is also in charge of the rapidly growing Iranian missile forces, whose development Washington criticized while trying to drag the subject into the discussions of the country's nuclear program.The International Atomic Energy Agency has so far said Tehran is complying with the 2015 nuclear agreement, even after the Trump administration pulled out of it last year.