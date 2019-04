© Sputnik/Sergei Guneev



Earlier, the Turkish president warned that Ankara planned to "resolve" the "Syrian issue on the field," rather than the negotiating table, after the 31 March election.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saidduring his visit to Moscow on Monday."Our preparations at the border are completed. Everything is ready for the operation. We can start it at any moment. I will discuss this and other issues during the visit to Moscow," Erdogan said, speaking to reporters before getting on his plane to fly to the Russian capital.Erdogan's comments follow his earlier remarks aboutwhom Ankara classifies as a terrorist group. Erdogan previously said thatin mid-December, after which Trump made the decision to withdraw US troops from Syria.Late last month, Erdogan said if possible." The president's comments were followed up by an inspection of Turkish forces stationed near the Syrian border in Turkey's southeastern province of Sanliurfa by the defence minister and the chief of general staff.Ankara launched a military operation into northern Syria in January 2018, with the operation, codenamed 'Olive Branch', targeting Syrian Kurdish forces in the northwestern Syrian city of Afrin. Turkey considers the US-backed Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) to be an affiliate of the Turkey-based Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara considers to be a terrorist organisation.in the country's internal affairs, and has urged both countries to refrain from operations on Syrian sovereign territory.In addition to Syria, Putin and Erdogan will discuss issues of regional cooperation, economic cooperation, visa-free travel, and other bilateral, regional and global issues.