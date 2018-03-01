© Goran Tomasevic / Reuters

Washington provoked Ankara into launching a military offensive on Syria's Kurdish-controlled Afrin by "boosting" the Kurds with advanced weapons, according to the Russian Security Council.the Assistant to the Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Venediktov told Ria Novosti.Turkey launched the military operation dubbed 'Operation Olive Branch' targeting Kurdish militias in Syria on January 20. In late February it deployed specialist police, who are expected to join the offensive and to hold the villages Turkish troops have taken from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).Ankara considers the Kurdish-led militia to be an extension of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), outlawed in Turkey as a terrorist organization.Tensions have risen further since the US announced the decision to sponsor the creation of a 30,000-strong security border force in Syria, half of which would be recruited from Kurdish-led forces.In mid-February, the US secretary of state Rex Tillerson attempted to reassure Ankara that Washington respects its ally's security concerns.Tillerson said during his visit to the Turkish capital.