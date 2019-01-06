© Israel National News



"We don't think the Turks ought to undertake military action that's not fully coordinated with and agreed to by the United States at a minimum so they don't endanger our troops, but also so that they meet the president's requirement that the Syrian opposition forces that have fought with us are not endangered."

DECIMATING

White House national security advisor John Bolton added a new condition on Sunday to the U.S. withdrawal from Syria, sayingPresident Donald Trump's abrupt decision to announce a U.S. pull-out from Syria left many questions open, chiefly whether Kurdish fighters who had been operating in northern Syria alongside U.S. forces would now be targeted by their long-time enemy Turkey.Bolton, on a trip to Israel and Turkey, said he would stress in talks with Turkish officials, including President Tayyip Erdogan, that Kurdish forces must be safeguarded.Bolton told reporters ahead of talks with Israeli officials:The Syrian YPG militia has been highly effective in the war against Islamic State, a part of the wider Syrian conflict pitting a range of insurgent groups against President Bashar al-Assad's forces and sometimes against each other.But Turkey has long castigated Washington for its military relationship with the Syrian YPG militia. Ankara regards the YPG an extension of the PKK, a Kurdish group which has waged a 34-year-old insurgency in Turkey.Bolton, who will travel to Turkey on Monday, said theErdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Turkey's targets were the YPG, the PKK and Islamic State.state-owned Anadolu news agency quoted Kalin as saying, in comments that emerged after Bolton made his remarks.Kalin said.In Washington on Sunday, Trump reiterated that the United States would be pulling its troops out of Syria but suggested the move might not happen soon."I never said we are doing it that quickly. But we are decimating ISIS," Trump told reporters.Bolton was due to hold talks later on Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said the discussions would focus on Iran's role in the region and the situation in Syria."We will continue to act against the Iranian military entrenchment in Syria...and we will act against any element that undermines, or attempts to undermine the security of Israel," Netanyahu said in public remarks to his cabinet.Israel has often voiced alarm at the clout of Iran, an ally of Assad, in the Syrian civil war. The Israeli air force has struck scores of targets it describes as Iranian deployments or arms transfers to the Lebanese Hezbollah group, which also backs Assad.