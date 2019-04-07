"I have not read the Mueller Report yet, even though I have every right to do so. Only know the conclusions, and on the big one, No Collusion. Likewise, recommendations made to our great A.G. who found No Obstruction," Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday morning.
"13 Angry Trump hating Dems (later brought to 18) given two years and $30 million, and they found No Collusion, No Obstruction. But the Democrats, no matter what we give them, will NEVER be satisfied," he continued.
Trump's comments come as Democrats on Capitol Hill seek to see Mueller's report made public.
Democratic lawmakers have tried five times to pass a House resolution that says there is "overwhelming public interest" in the government releasing the contents of the high-profile Mueller report. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Wednesday blocked a resolution calling for Mueller's report on the Russia probe to be released, marking the fifth time Republicans have blocked the House-passed measure.
Mueller finished his investigation into alleged coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia and obstruction of justice late last month. Attorney General William Barr reported to Congress in a four-page summary that the probe found that no campaign officials coordinated with the Kremlin but declined to take a position on obstruction of justice.
Trump and his allies have seized on Barr's conclusions, saying the findings exonerate him of any alleged wrongdoing.
Reports have since surfaced that members of Mueller's team were frustrated by Barr's summary to Congress, saying that their findings regarding obstruction of justice were more damaging to the president than the attorney general conveyed.
Democrats have said a Trump appointee should not make the final conclusions regarding obstruction of justice and that the full report may include evidence that throws Barr's conclusion into question. The House Judiciary Committee, led by Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), on Wednesday authorized a subpoena to compel Barr to provide Congress with Mueller's full conclusions.
"And if the department still refuses, then it should be up to a judge - not the president and not his political appointee - to decide whether the committee can review the complete record," Nadler said, underscoring Democrats' threats to turn to the courts to obtain Mueller's report if necessary.
Trump has long berated Democrats for their response to the probe, saying they would never be satisfied with the conclusions of an investigation he's slammed as a "witch hunt" and a "hoax."
