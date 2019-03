© Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The hype and hysteria of the Mueller investigation has ended with a whimper, not the anticipated bang. There was no Russian collusion.For 675 long days and nights, Americans were the captive audience of a $25 million dollar show trial known as Russiagate,sharing the accolades with the likes of Zippergate and Watergate. Now, after spending the last of its ammunition,The debacle is finally over; the wicked witch hunt is dead.Attorney General William Barr announced on the weekend what many people had already long suspected: the Mueller probe had zero evidence that Trump's campaign "conspired or coordinated" with Russia in order to defeat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. On the point of Trump "obstructing the inquiry," possibly through his Tweeting compulsion, Mueller gave no definitive answer.Vice President Mike Pence called the conclusions a "total vindication" of Donald Trump and "our campaign," emphasizing that there would be no more indictments.What was particularly alarming about the investigation is that anyone remotely connected to Donald Trump - porn stars were even up for consideration - were hauled one-by-one before Bob Mueller's kangaroo court. Yet, maddeningly, the accused and convicted always lacked the one essential element: a Russian connection.Trump's former political strategist, Paul Manafort, for example, was eventually convicted of tax fraud and is now doomed to serve out a lengthy prison sentence - unless pardoned by Trump. The torch-carrying inquisition also showed up at the home of Roger Stone, another Trump consultant, who was shaken out of bed by a fully armed SWAT team with a CNN camera crew in tow. Strange behavior for a country that never stops bragging about its democratic credentials. The list goes on and on. Such made-for-television hit jobs were great for ratings, as well as handsome advertising profits.But woe to the person who tries convincing the Democrats of Trump's innocence.For many Liberals, who have been long tortured by the wet dream of Trump's indictment, followed up with sensational impeachment proceedings, they are now left standing at the Russiagate terminal, unable to comprehend that the train has already left the station. But they should not have been caught unawares thatAfter all, every man has his mental and physical limitations, and the 22-month investigation - which consisted of 37 indictments, some 2,800 subpoenas and 500 witness interviews - were taking a toll on everyone.Although the Democrats desperately wanted to see the investigation go the full distance, that is, right up to the 2020 presidential elections, Mueller, under the command of a new sheriff, William Barr, denied them that luxury. But the investigation was already careening off the track before that.who has remained out of the spotlight throughout the proceedings,That may have been the straw that broke Mueller's back, so to speak.On the question of Trump being cleared of any wrongdoing,The Democrats seem to be taking some encouragement from Barr, who offeredBut then again, why would Mueller be expected to exonerate the president in the absence of any crime?To underscore the acrimony that exists between the two political camps,Now that Trump appears to have been vindicated and is in the driver's seat,for the indignities he has endured ever since his first day in the White House?and he can finally put his mind to other more pressing matters?First, there is the very credible claim that Trump was under surveillance by the Obama government and intelligence agencies while he was the Republican nominee for president. The excuse for the spying was, of course, collusion with Russia.It gets better.On another occasion, former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe said he rejected deputyHere, the Democrats were treading dangerously close to treacherous territory.hatched by Christopher Steele, a former MI6 agent. The false allegations made against the president in the report are bad enough - at one point it alleges that Trump engaged in unspeakable sex acts during a visit to Moscow. However, the fact that the report was initiated on behalf of the Democratic National Committee, as well as Hillary Clinton's campaign, through a firm called Fusion GPS, is simply outrageous. Despite the ludicrous allegations, Buzzfeed released a copy of the report so that, it argued, "Americans can make up their own minds about allegations about the president-elect..."Now that the bankrupt Mueller investigation has come full circle, disrupting many lives along the way, the