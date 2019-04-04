A White House Press release read:
"The United States will seek to land on the Moon's South Pole by 2024, establish a sustainable human presence on the Moon by 2028, and chart a future path for Mars exploration."The release went on to document the creation of a Mon-to-Mars Directorate which will begin with an "Exploration Mission-1" as a "foundational uncrewed mission around the Moon" by 2020, which will precede the manned landing.
Since its inception by John F. Kennedy in 1961, the Apollo program was systematically attacked by neo-Malthusian technocrats we today recognize as comprising the 'Deep State'. These technocrats despised the space program's existence because it refuted the notion that there are fixed limits to humanity's existence, and because it inspired cultural optimism centered on faith in human ingenuity and scientific progress. This ennobled concept of a creative mankind ripe with boundless potential is antagonistic to a docile slave society of consumers who live only for the pursuit of banal pleasure and the avoidance of pain.
Although the argument for canceling the program was that "money would be best spent on Earth where it is needed rather than on useless endeavors in space," it has since been forgotten that many of the most prized technologies that drive our modern society - from cell phones and GPS to the internet - all emerged as offshoots of the space program. These breakthroughs also included invaluable technologies in medicine, chemical engineering, nuclear science and electronics, which have improved the potential for human wellbeing in ways that money could never measure.
The Killing of the Space Program
By 1965, only two years after the Deep State-directed assassination of John F. Kennedy, the funding for NASA was already being undermined. In some ways, it was a miracle that Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin managed to land on on the Moon on July 29, 1969. By 1973, several other landings had occurred and just as hope for Mars Missions and nuclear propulsion were being discussed as near-term goals, the entire Apollo program was cancelled. It is no coincidence that cancellation occurred just as Nixon had pulled the plug on the Bretton Woods fixed exchange rate system, thus ushering in a new age of monetarism, speculation and consumerism, dubbed the 'post-industrial society'.
Today, the only way for Americans to break out of Earth's orbit is to hitch a ride on one of Russia's aging Soyuz capsules.
China and Russia's Leadership in Space
Trump's March 26th announcement also calls for "NASA to lead an innovative space program with commercial and international partners." This is important as it neuters the slander that Trump is an isolationist promoting global (and interplanetary) unilateralism.
The White House initiative dovetails with similar programs announced by Russia and China, who have taken incredible leaps into advanced nuclear physics, aerospace technology, and deep space exploration. All three domains are providing wonderful platforms for cooperation with nations too long trapped under the London-Wall Street cage of monetarism and geopolitics.
What I am referring to?
On November 29, Russia's space agency stated that it would establish a lunar colony by 2040 as a multi-phase project, beginning with Russia's first manned mission arriving in 2025 followed by a permanent base constructed between 2034 and 2040. Inspired by China, Russia also announced a telescope on the far side of the Moon to gather data from deep space unimpeded by radio and electromagnetic disturbance from Earth.
China was expelled from the International Space Station because of America's 2011 ban on China-USA space cooperation, so China's space scientists have been forced to build an incredible sovereign science and technology capacity with the Chang-e program for deep space exploration. this has resulted in the Tiangong ("Heavenly Palace") space station, which will be assembled by 2022. China recently achieved the milestone of landing a rover on the far side of the Moon, one small component of a much broader space program: a lunar colony, an orbiting space station and - most interestingly - a lunar mining program.
It is noteworthy that the success of China's lunar landing was made possible through cooperation with an American lunar orbiter which relayed data to the Chinese lander, thus breaking the fatal Obama-era space cooperation ban.
With the Belt and Road Initiative challenging the foundations of the zombie corpse of the post-Apollo Western alliance now sitting atop a rotten husk of 50 years of de-industrialization and trillions of dollars of fictitious capital, a new hope for a serious re-organization of the system has been created. Were nations to immediately convene an emergency Bretton Woods-type conference, as occurred after WWII, in order to re-organize the bankrupt financial system while unleashing credit for international Belt and Road projects, both on Earth and in our interplanetary environment, then the age of oligarchism can finally come to an end and a new era of cooperation and creativity can be unleashed for the benefit of future generations.
About the author
Matthew J.L. Ehret is a journalist, lecturer and founder of the Canadian Patriot Review and is an author at Fort-Russ. His works have been published in Executive Intelligence Review, Global Research, Global Times, The Duran, Nexus Magazine, Los Angeles Review of Books, Veterans Today and Sott.net. Matthew has also published the book The Time has Come for Canada to Join the New Silk Road and three volumes of the Untold History of Canada (available on untoldhistory.canadianpatriot.org). He can be contacted at matt.ehret@tutamail.com