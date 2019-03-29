The recycling crisis in Australia is set to worsen afterRecycling is "greatly under threat," the Australian Council of Recycling has warned, pointing to the closure of Asian markets. Last December India imported 13 percent of Australia's total waste exports.the council's chief executive Peter Shmigel said, as cited by the Sydney Morning Herald.Statistics showed Australia's waste exports to China declined by 41 percent in the last financial year. Meanwhile, overall waste exports by Australia increased by five percent since then.Despite other countries (including India, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia) taking more of Australia's recyclable rubbish there was hazardous stockpiling of recyclable material, while rubbish collectors scrambled to find alternative overseas markets."If Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand enacted waste import bans similar to China's, Australia would need to find substitute domestic or export markets for approximately 1.29 million tons (or $530 million) of waste a year, based on 2017-18 export amounts," an analysis of Australia's waste exports, commissioned by the Department of the Environment and Energy, found.According to Australia's Federal Environment Minister Melissa Price, the country's officials had already met twice to draft "targets, actions and milestones" for a "national action plan" based on priorities such as reducing plastic pollution and increasing demand for recycled materials through procurement. The department was also consulting with the industry, she told the media.