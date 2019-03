© Peter Nicholls/Reuters



"no funds may be obligated or expended" to transfer the batch of the F-35 aircraft to Turkey or intellectual property and technical data related to its operation and maintenance until a written certification is provided to Congress that Turkey "does not plan or intend" to go ahead with the delivery of the cutting-edge Russian S-400 surface-to-air missiles.

The bill on limiting the transfer of F-35 stealth fighter jets to Turkey was introduced by Republican Senator James Lankford, and co-sponsored by Republican Thom Tillis and Democratic Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Chris Van Hollen on Thursday.The draft of the bill states that:The lawmakers claim the purchase of theThe military cooperation between Turkey and Russia deals a blow to the US own security, Shaheen argued."The prospect of Russia having access to US aircraft and technology in a NATO country, Turkey, is a serious national and global security risk," she said.Pentagon has been piling pressure on Ankara in an attempt to dissuade it from buying Russia's famed S-400 Triumpf air defense systems,The newly-introduced bill demands that Trump "faithfully execute" the provisions of the act.So far, the scare tactics used by Washington to browbeat Turkey into scrapping the S-400 deal has fallen flat. Ankara has repeatedly said buying the Russian systems is a done deal, aimed at diversifying its arsenal and unrelated to either US security or NATO.In its most recent bid to discourage Ankara from buying the Russia-made complexes,Turkey has brushed off US demands for NATO 'interoperability', with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying earlier this month thatThe $2.5 billion deal with Russia will see the first of four S-400 batteries delivered to Turkey already in July this year. Turkey has been a vital partner in the F-35 program, which itself has been plagued by cost overruns, delays and performance issues while being the US military's most expensive project to date.First F-35 jet was delivered to Turkey in a ceremony in Texas in June, and two more jets were scheduled to be delivered by the end of this month.