© Iliya Pitalev / Sputnik

Moscow has confirmed that it received an advance from Turkey for the purchase of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft systems."Yes, we have received it [the down payment]. We can't name the dates of supply yet.," Russian presidential aide for military-technical cooperation Vladimir Kozhin said as cited by RIA Novosti, adding that the deal has come into force.Earlier in September, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also confirmed that Ankara had paid a deposit for the purchase of S-400 anti-aircraft systems from Russia."The process will continue by the transfer of a credit from Russia to us.," he told journalists after returning from Kazakhstan on September 10.On Monday, Turkish Defense Undersecretary Ismail Demir said that S-400 delivery to Turkey will start within two years, Anadolu news agency reported.In July, Turkish media reported that Russia would supply two batteries and help Ankara build two more such systems, capable of engaging with up to 80 targets within a range of 400km.On September 21, the state-run Turkish news agency Anadolu published an infographic detailing the components of an S-400 battalion and the system's capabilities.Those include the bombers B-52 Stratofortress and B-1 Lancer, as well as the E-3 Sentry, better known as AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System). Apart from that, the list includes half-a-dozen US-made fighter jets and support aircraft, including the F-22 Raptor and the E-2 Hawkeye flying radar, and the Tomahawk cruise missile.In July, US Defense Secretary James Mattis said that S-400 anti-aircraft systems are "not going to be interoperable with NATO systems.""The problem is, how do you interoperate in the NATO system with Russians?," Mattis said Erdogan lashed out at the critics, saying Turkey doesn't want to wait for the protection of its NATO allies.he said.