© RIA Novosti / Reuters



Ankara has indicated it will not bow to US demands to terminate deal with Russia over S-400 missile defense systems, calling on fellow NATO member Washington to abandon its "language of threats."Calling the purchase of the units "a must for us," Çavuşoğlu pointed out that Turkey had previously sought to buy US-made Patriot missile systems, but the US failed to provide any guarantee that the deal would be approved by the lawmakers.Turkey's top diplomat said at a press conference in Lithuania.In retaliation to Ankara's refusal to let the US dictate its military hardware supplier, Washington has been stalling the delivery of F-35 stealth fighters to Turkey, hoping to use it is a leverage to coerce it into walking out of the S-400 contract.Turkish-American relations have soured over the fate of US national Pastor Andrew Brunson, charged with terrorism and espionage in Turkey as part of the crackdown following the failed military coup of 2016. Ankara has been staunchly refusing to hand the pastor over to Washington. The man is facing up to 35 years behind bars.He warned that Turkey would not hesitate to retaliate if Washington keeps trying to browbeat Ankara into compliance.Çavuşoğlu downplayed the political implications of the $2.5 billion deal with Moscow, saying that the defense contract does not mean"Turkey can perfectly balance its foreign policy in the region," he stressed.Turkey and the US have been routinely trading verbal blows over the pending S-400 delivery and repercussions Ankara might face if it does not scrap the deal.On Monday, a US congressional delegation led by Michael Turner (R-Ohio), visited Turkey in a bid to persuade it to abandon the S-400 deal in exchange for securing the delivery of F-35 jets, Turkish media reported.