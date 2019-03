© Reuters / Jeenah Moon

'Barr is lying for Trump!'

© Reuters / Kyle Grillot

'Mueller didn't investigate the right things!'

'Forget Mueller, the evidence is in plain sight!'

'But what about *insert theory*?'

Media madness

The conspiracy known as 'Russiagate' should have ended with the news that, after intense investigation, no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia was found - but die-hard collusion truthers are finding it hard to move on.Attorney General William Barr sent a four-page letter summarizing Special Counsel Robert Mueller's findings to Congress on March 24.That unambiguous conclusion was reached with the help of 19 lawyers, 40 FBI agents, intelligence analysts and forensic accountants, among other professionals. In pursuit of any evidence to prove Trump colluded with Moscow, Mueller issued more than 2,800 subpoenas, executed nearly 500 search warrants, obtained more than 230 orders for communication records and interviewed approximately 500 witnesses.Following the letter, the first instinct of the Russiagaters was to cast Barr as the new villain. It was too early to turn on Mueller (who had been held up for two years as a Messiah-like figure who would save them from the Trump presidency)."Barr is a Trump appointee!" they shouted on Twitter, suggesting that the AG lied or misconstrued the contents of Mueller's report while he sat by and said nothing. Former Hillary Clinton adviser Adam Parkhomenko even accused Barr of engineering a "coverup" of Mueller's real evidence.This was followed by demands for the release of the report in its entirety, which is a fair request. Trump himself in the past has said he would have "no problem" with the full report being released, so time will tell whether he'll stick to that position or not.Perhaps realizing that accusing Barr of spinning the report in Trump's favor wasn't going to cut it, collusion enthusiasts finally began to set their sights on Mueller himself. A piece in the New York Times noted the "sense of mourning" that had set in among "disappointed Mueller fans" who were now beginning to "rethink the pedestal they built for him.""Mueller's scope was too narrow!" the former fans insisted, after pledging their hopes on his investigative skills for two years and hanging on every "bombshell" and "turning point" the media - including the Times - had offered them. Some were so disillusioned that they decided the whole thing must have been "a setup" from day one.Others maintained that Mueller ("a Republican!") was simply ignoring all the "evidence" of collusion that was in "plain sight." The "plain sight" narrative was boosted by the unrelenting Rep. Adam Schiff, who led the Democrats' collusion charge and even claimed that he seen the evidence of collusion himself. Yet, on Tuesday, Schiff told CNN that the problem was anSome did stick by Mueller, however, insisting that they trust him and will accept whatever is in the report. Whether they will stand by that assessment if they are disappointed by the contents of the full report remains to be seen.Then there were those who went back to basics and dug up all the old theories. Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia Evelyn Farkas suggested that maybe Trump secretly owes buckets of money to Russians "close to Putin."What about that Trump Tower meeting? What about WikiLeaks? What about Trump saying nice things about Putin? Come on, there must be something they can catch him on.US media has taken two different approaches to the Mueller news. There are the ones who are eager to move on and forget Russiagate ever happened (no need to reflect on the role journalists played in hyping the conspiracy) - and there are those who are doubling down.Preferring the 'let's all move on' option, two CNN reporters penned an unintentionally funny article suggesting that the finding of no collusion was an opportunity to quickly "move past a dark period," but worried that the president "isn't prepared to let go." One assumes they haven't recently encountered any of the congressional Democrats who are insisting that investigations of Trump will continue indefinitely.Coming as a surprise to no one, MSNBC's chief Russiagate prophet Rachel Maddow is one who has opted to double down, barely acknowledging on her Monday night show that no collusion had been found and pouring ample skepticism on Barr's letter.Anyway, best to stay tuned; who knows what new theories the Russiagate devotees will come up with next.